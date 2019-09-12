Rolling list: Trigger ballots for Labour MPs

Labour’s trigger ballot process is in full swing. This is the system that gives local members the choice between automatically reselecting their sitting MP as a candidate in the next election, or triggering a full selection process.

A Labour MP is ‘triggered’ when either a third (rounded up) of local party branches that indicate a preference (i.e. do not tie or fail to meet) request a full selection or a third (rounded up) of all affiliated branches do so. This threshold was changed at Labour conference 2018.

Any triggered MP is automatically on the shortlist for their selection, and any ‘triggered’ woman will have their seat subject to an all-women shortlist (AWS). No trigger votes are held where the MP has recently been on maternity leave. (Read FAQs here.)

Frontbenchers are up first, and their processes should be completed by the end of September, with the rest of the parliamentary party having a longer timetable.

The timing for Welsh Labour MPs has not been determined yet, as Welsh Labour is seeking to determine its own procedures. The votes won’t take place in Wales before mid-October.

This is a rolling list that will be continually updated. Please message or email LabourList if you have information to add…

Diane Abbott, Hackney North and Stoke Newington – all branches have voted to reselect

Debbie Abrahams, Oldham East and Saddleworth –

Rushanara Ali, Bethnal Green and Bow –

Rosena Allin-Khan, Tooting –

Mike Amesbury, Weaver Vale –

Tonia Antoniazzi, Gower –

Jon Ashworth, Leicester South –

Adrian Bailey, West Bromwich West –

Kevin Barron, Rother Valley – not seeking reselection

Margaret Beckett, Derby South –

Hilary Benn, Leeds Central –

Clive Betts, Sheffield South East –

Roberta Blackman-Woods, City of Durham –

Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central –

Tracy Brabin, Batley and Spen –

Ben Bradshaw, Exeter –

Kevin Brennan, Cardiff West –

Lyn Brown, West Ham –

Nick Brown, Newcastle upon Tyne East –

Chris Bryant, Rhondda –

Karen Buck, Westminster North –

Richard Burden, Birmingham, Northfield –

Richard Burgon, Leeds East –

Dawn Butler, Brent Central –

Liam Byrne, Birmingham, Hodge Hill –

Ruth Cadbury, Brentford and Isleworth –

Alan Campbell, Tynemouth –

Ronnie Campbell, Blyth Valley – not seeking reselection

Dan Carden, Liverpool, Walton –

Sarah Champion, Rotherham –

Jenny Chapman, Darlington –

Bambos Charalambous, Enfield, Southgate – automatically reselected (x)

Ann Clwyd, Cynon Valley –

Vernon Coaker, Gedling –

Julie Cooper, Burnley –

Rosie Cooper, West Lancashire –

Yvette Cooper, Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford –

Jeremy Corbyn, Islington North – automatically reselected (x)

Neil Coyle, Bermondsey and Old Southwark – reached threshold for automatic reselection among party branches, unlikely to be triggered

David Crausby, Bolton North East –

Mary Creagh, Wakefield –

Stella Creasy, Walthamstow – maternity leave, no trigger

Jon Cruddas, Dagenham and Rainham –

John Cryer, Leyton and Wanstead –

Judith Cummins, Bradford South –

Alex Cunningham, Stockton North –

Jim Cunningham, Coventry South – not seeking reselection

Janet Daby, Lewisham East –

Nicholas Dakin, Scunthorpe –

Wayne David, Caerphilly –

Geraint Davies, Swansea West –

Marsha de Cordova, Battersea –

Gloria de Piero, Ashfield –not seeking reselection

Thangam Debbonaire, Bristol West –

Emma Dent Coad, Kensington –

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Slough –

Anneliese Dodds, Oxford East –

Stephen Doughty, Cardiff South and Penarth –

Peter Dowd, Bootle –

David Drew, Stroud –

Jack Dromey, Birmingham, Erdington –

Rosie Duffield, Canterbury –

Angela Eagle, Wallasey –

Maria Eagle, Garston and Halewood –

Clive Efford, Eltham –

Julie Elliott, Sunderland Central –

Louise Ellman, Liverpool, Riverside –

Chris Elmore, Ogmore –

Bill Esterson, Sefton Central –

Chris Evans, Islwyn –

Paul Farrelly, Newcastle-under-Lyme – not seeking reselection

Jim Fitzpatrick, Poplar and Limehouse – not seeking reselection

Colleen Fletcher, Coventry North East –

Caroline Flint, Don Valley –

Lisa Forbes, Peterborough –

Yvonne Fovargue, Makerfield –

Vicky Foxcroft, Lewisham, Deptford – automatically reselected (x)

James Frith, Bury North –

Gill Furniss, Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough –

Hugh Gaffney, Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill –

Barry Gardiner, Brent North –

Ruth George, High Peak –

Preet Kaur Gill, Birmingham, Edgbaston –

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside –

Roger Godsiff, Birmingham, Hall Green –

Helen Goodman, Bishop Auckland –

Kate Green, Stretford and Urmston –

Lilian Greenwood, Nottingham South –

Margaret Greenwood, Wirral West –

Nia Griffith, Llanelli –

John Grogan, Keighley –

Andrew Gwynne, Denton and Reddish –

Louise Haigh, Sheffield, Heeley – the two branches that have met so far voted to reselect

Fabian Hamilton, Leeds North East –

David Hanson, Delyn –

Emma Hardy, Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle –

Harriet Harman, Camberwell and Peckham –

Carolyn Harris, Swansea East –

Helen Hayes, Dulwich and West Norwood –

Sue Hayman, Workington –

John Healey, Wentworth and Dearne –

Mark Hendrick, Preston –

Stephen Hepburn, Jarrow –

Mike Hill, Hartlepool –

Meg Hillier, Hackney South and Shoreditch –

Margaret Hodge, Barking –

Sharon Hodgson, Washington and Sunderland West –

Kate Hoey, Vauxhall – not seeking reselection

Kate Hollern, Blackburn –

George Howarth, Knowsley –

Lindsay Hoyle, Chorley –

Rupa Huq, Ealing Central and Acton –

Imran Hussain, Bradford East –

Dan Jarvis, Barnsley Central –

Diana Johnson, Kingston upon Hull North – – triggered

Darren Jones, Bristol North West –

Gerald Jones, Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney –

Graham Jones, Hyndburn –

Helen Jones, Warrington North –

Kevan Jones, North Durham –

Ruth Jones, Newport West –

Sarah Jones, Croydon Central –

Susan Elan Jones, Clwyd South –

Mike Kane, Wythenshawe and Sale East –

Barbara Keeley, Worsley and Eccles South –

Liz Kendall, Leicester West –

Afzal Khan, Manchester, Gorton –

Ged Killen, Rutherglen and Hamilton West –

Stephen Kinnock, Aberavon –

Peter Kyle, Hove –

Lesley Laird, Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath –

David Lammy, Tottenham –

Ian Lavery, Wansbeck –

Karen Lee, Lincoln –

Emma Lewell-Buck, South Shields –

Clive Lewis, Norwich South –

Tony Lloyd, Rochdale –

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Salford and Eccles –

Ian Lucas, Wrexham –

Holly Lynch, Halifax –

Justin Madders, Ellesmere Port and Neston –

Khalid Mahmood, Birmingham, Perry Barr –

Shabana Mahmood, Birmingham, Ladywood –

Seema Malhotra, Feltham and Heston –

John Mann, Bassetlaw – not seeking reselection

Gordon Marsden, Blackpool South –

Sandy Martin, Ipswich –

Rachael Maskell, York Central –

Chris Matheson, City of Chester –

Steve McCabe, Birmingham, Selly Oak –

Kerry McCarthy, Bristol East –

Siobhain McDonagh, Mitcham and Morden –

Andy McDonald, Middlesbrough –

John Martin McDonnell, Hayes and Harlington –

Pat McFadden, Wolverhampton South East –

Conor McGinn, St Helens North –

Alison McGovern, Wirral South – won all five branches

Liz McInnes, Heywood and Middleton –

Catherine McKinnell, Newcastle upon Tyne North –

Jim McMahon, Oldham West and Royton – automatically reselected

Anna McMorrin, Cardiff North –

Ian Mearns, Gateshead –

Ed Miliband, Doncaster North –

Madeleine Moon, Bridgend –

Jessica Morden, Newport East –

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South –

Grahame Morris, Easington –

Ian Murray, Edinburgh South –

Lisa Nandy, Wigan –

Alex Norris, Nottingham North –

Melanie Onn, Great Grimsby –

Chi Onwurah, Newcastle upon Tyne Central –

Kate Osamor, Edmonton –

Albert Owen, Ynys M√¥n –

Stephanie Peacock, Barnsley East –

Teresa Pearce, Erith and Thamesmead – not seeking reselection

Matthew Pennycook, Greenwich and Woolwich – all party branches have voted to reselect so far, with two left

Toby Perkins, Chesterfield –

Jess Phillips, Birmingham, Yardley –

Bridget Phillipson, Houghton and Sunderland South –

Laura Pidcock, North West Durham –

Jo Platt, Leigh –

Luke Pollard, Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport –

Steve Pound, Ealing North – not seeking reselection

Lucy Powell, Manchester Central – one branch has voted to trigger so far

Yasmin Qureshi, Bolton South East –

Faisal Rashid, Warrington South –

Angela Rayner, Ashton-under-Lyne –

Steve Reed, Croydon North –

Christina Rees, Neath –

Ellie Reeves, Lewisham West and Penge – maternity leave, no trigger

Rachel Reeves, Leeds West –

Emma Reynolds, Wolverhampton North East –

Jonathan Reynolds, Stalybridge and Hyde –

Marie Rimmer, St Helens South and Whiston –

Geoffrey Robinson, Coventry North West – not seeking reselection

Matt Rodda, Reading East –

Danielle Rowley, Midlothian –

Chris Ruane, Vale of Clwyd –

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Brighton, Kemptown –

Naseem Shah, Bradford West –

Virendra Sharma, Ealing, Southall –

Barry Sheerman, Huddersfield –

Paula Sherriff, Dewsbury –

Tulip Siddiq, Hampstead and Kilburn – maternity leave, no trigger

Dennis Skinner, Bolsover –

Andrew Slaughter, Hammersmith –

Ruth Smeeth, Stoke-on-Trent North –

Cat Smith, Lancaster and Fleetwood –

Eleanor Smith, Wolverhampton South West –

Jeff Smith, Manchester, Withington –

Laura Smith, Crewe and Nantwich –

Nick Smith, Blaenau Gwent –

Owen Smith, Pontypridd –

Karin Smyth, Bristol South –

Gareth Snell, Stoke-on-Trent Central –

Alex Sobel, Leeds North West –

John Spellar, Warley –

Keir Starmer, Holborn and St Pancras – automatically reselected (x)

Jo Stevens, Cardiff Central –

Wes Streeting, Ilford North –

Graham Stringer, Blackley and Broughton –

Paul Sweeney, Glasgow North East –

Mark Tami, Alyn and Deeside –

Gareth Thomas, Harrow West –

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Torfaen –

Emily Thornberry, Islington South and Finsbury – automatically reselected (x)

Stephen Timms, East Ham –

Jon Trickett, Hemsworth –

Anna Turley, Redcar –

Karl Turner, Kingston upon Hull East –

Derek Twigg, Halton –

Stephen Twigg, Liverpool, West Derby – not seeking reselection

Liz Twist, Blaydon –

Keith Vaz, Leicester East –

Valerie Vaz, Walsall South –

Thelma Walker, Colne Valley –

Tom Watson, West Bromwich East – four party branches have voted unanimously to reselect so far, needs one more

Catherine West, Hornsey and Wood Green –

Matt Western, Warwick and Leamington –

Alan Whitehead, Southampton, Test –

Martin Whitfield, East Lothian –

Paul Williams, Stockton South –

Phil Wilson, Sedgefield –

Rosie Winterton, Doncaster Central –

Mohammad Yasin, Bedford –

Daniel Zeichner, Cambridge –