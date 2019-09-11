WATCH: Corbyn – “It’s Tom’s view. I don’t accept it”

Jeremy Corbyn has said today that he doesn’t “accept” nor “agree” with Tom Watson’s view that Labour should push for a fresh EU referendum to take place before an early election.

Explaining that Labour’s plan is to stop no deal, then secure an election, the Labour leader told Sky News: “They will get the chance for a public vote under a Labour government between Remain and a credible option, which we will negotiate with the European Union.

Asked whether Tom Watson is wrong in his view that there should be a referendum before an election, he replied: “It’s Tom’s view. I don’t accept it, and I don’t agree with it.”

In a speech today, Labour’s deputy leader said: “The only way to break the Brexit deadlock once and for all is a public vote in a referendum. A general election might well fail to solve this Brexit chaos.”