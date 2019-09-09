WATCH: Ian Austin and Liz McInnes clash in chamber

Ian Austin, the ex-Labour MP who now sits as an Independent, clashed with Labour’s Liz McInnes in the chamber tonight.

The MP for Dudley North, who quit Labour in February this year, used his speech in the emergency debate proposed by Jeremy Corbyn to criticise the Labour leadership.

McInnes was visibly annoyed during the speech and eventually asked, “Why don’t you go over there?”, pointing to the government benches.

“You’re not welcome here,” she said. When Austin replied that he was there because his constituents had voted for him, McInnes added: “As a Labour representative!”.

The ‘SO24’ debate was requested by the Labour leader in an effort to ensure that the Prime Minister abides by the anti-no deal legislation that was given Royal Assent today.