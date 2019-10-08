Candidate applications open in Barking, Ilford South, Finchley and Golders Green

Applications have opened in the London seats of Barking, Ilford South and Finchley & Golders Green in a new development for those seeking to become Labour parliamentary candidates at the next election.

Labour members were emailed on Tuesday afternoon and offered an application form that allows interested individuals to send the party their candidate CV. This includes a request for a biography to be circulated among party branches and CLP affiliates.

Nominations are set to close at 5pm on Thursday 10th October, in just two days, according to the email sent out to the membership.

Barking, where sitting MP Margaret Hodge has been ‘triggered’ and will face a full selection process as a result, is being subject to an all-women shortlist (AWS).

As the incumbent, Hodge will automatically be shortlisted. All ‘triggered’ female Labour MPs will see the selection race in their seat run on the basis of an AWS.

Ilford South has had its contest reopened after frontrunner Jas Athwal was suspended from the party on the basis of a sexual harassment complaint made against him.

The vote was supposed to go ahead on Saturday but, under the circumstances, it was decided the selection process was to be rerun instead.

In Finchley and Golders Green, Labour members had selected Sara Conway as their parliamentary candidate for the key marginal seat.

But after an interview in which she said antisemitism had been “weaponised by certain media commentators”, Conway stepped down.