It is a good idea to look beyond the Brexit bill’s second reading

It’s looking good for the government in crucial ways: enough ex-Tories and Labour rebels are willing to vote for its withdrawal agreement bill at second reading that Commons approval of the new Brexit deal seems likely. But in his typical charming manner, Boris Johnson has hugely irritated MPs with an attempt to rush through the legislation at breakneck speed. According to the programme motion – i.e. proposed timetable – that will be voted on tonight, legislators who were given copies of the bill only last night will have just three days to scrutinise it. By the end of Thursday, the first stage of Brexit will be completed and everyone can go home before Friday – or so the government wishes. On the basis that this looks like an effort to bounce MPs into agreeing the exit package, the programme motion is expected to be rejected.

How is it that the government can have the votes for the ‘WAB’ but not the timetable? Because those same ex-Tories and Labour rebels who want to vote for the deal also want to pick holes in it. The former group will be more inclined to back amendments aimed at preventing a 2020 no deal, for instance, while the latter are planning to support more defiant changes. Lisa Nandy has written a piece for LabourList today in which she explains why she will vote for the bill at second reading today. “It’s time all MPs from every party stopped holding out for our perfect outcome,” she argues. And that is likely to attract significant criticism from Labour members. But, readers, please pay close attention to her other points.

Approving the bill at second reading does not mean "accepting it wholesale", Nandy notes, but "scrutinising and debating something real". And that is not a reference merely to more discussion ahead of a rubber stamping exercise – this is the opportunity to shape the next stage of Brexit, whether MPs want to support another referendum or make customs union membership a part of the UK-EU future relationship. Although the MP for Wigan does not endorse the idea of a second referendum, she is fully intending to back a customs union and has been arguing for its inclusion during this entire debate. Crucially, the government has suggested that it could pull the Brexit bill if such a change were approved as it considers these to be 'wrecking amendments'. Then we're in election territory again, and Labour will find it difficult to vote against one even if individual MPs choose to rebel.