Revealed: Labour’s City of Durham selection shortlist

LabourList has been sent the following shortlist by local sources. It includes four candidates for Labour’s City of Durham parliamentary selection race:

Mary Foy – Chair of Blaydon CLP, portfolio holder on Gateshead Council, nearly picked as Labour’s 2017 candidate in Blaydon

Angela Hankin – City of Durham CLP vice-chair, co-founder of Durham Labour Left

Maura McKeon – Durham councillor and Labour organiser

Taiwo Owatemi – Pharmacist from London

One of the four candidates listed above will replace Roberta Blackman-Woods, who is retiring after serving since 2005. She has a majority of over 12,000 votes.

Local members have complained that CLP secretary Hannah Walter was not longlisted, as LabourList reported earlier this week. Her supporters may be likely to support Angela Hankin.

It is thought by some that Labour’s ruling body favours the selection of Mary Foy, though LabourList understands that Maura McKeon is favoured by the party.