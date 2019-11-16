Corbyn “very proud” of new manifesto agreed unanimously by top Labour figures

Top Labour figures came together today to discuss the new manifesto and sign off a final set of policies ahead of the general election on December 12th – which they did unanimously.

Labour’s so-called ‘Clause V’ manifesto meeting came to an end at 6.15pm after over eight hours of both reading and debate time, during which a wide range of policy areas – from public ownership to Brexit – were covered.

The manifesto will be officially launched on Thursday, according to social media posts by education spokesperson Angela Rayner and international development lead Dan Carden.

Emerging from the crunch meeting, Jeremy Corbyn said: “We had a very extensive meeting… and we’ve reached unanimous agreement on the contents of our manifesto, which will be published next week.

“That manifesto is a transformative document that will change the lives of the people of this country for the better.”

The Labour leader added: “I’m very, very proud of the contents of it, and I can’t wait to take those contents and its promise of a better Britain to everyone, all around this country, during our election campaign.”

Party chair Ian Lavery described the extended meeting as “very amicable indeed” despite Labour comprising “people with different views”.

Labour sources who took part in the meeting confirmed to LabourList that, although it overran, there was very little fighting – “basically none”, one remarked.

LabourList understands that there was very little discussion of continued free movement, with no policy change and a clear focus on exploitation of workers by “bad bosses”.

If the UK voted to leave the EU again in Labour’s fresh referendum, there would not be continued freedom of movement, though the party in government would dismantle hostile environment policies.

It was attended by relevant shadow cabinet members, the parliamentary party committee, Scottish and Welsh Labour leaders, policy makers, senior trade union representatives and the ruling national executive committee.

Phones were confiscated at the start to avoid leaks. It was thought that consensus would be reached on most proposals but there would be wrangling over contentious issues such as freedom of movement.

After the meeting ended, NEC youth rep Lara McNeill tweeted: “WHAT a manifesto Labour has!!!! we are above and beyond the other parties in offering a positive vision for this country & cannot wait to campaign on these policies!”

Key policy changes

Free dental checks have been agreed, which will cost an estimated £450m a year, The Times reports.

Labour has dropped a plan to award private tenants a new “right to buy”, the FT reports.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says the party’s new #GE2019 manifesto ‘will change the lives of the people of this country for the better’https://t.co/stFHhBYhhw pic.twitter.com/kKHod3ADFb — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) November 16, 2019

This is a developing story, which will be updated as new details emerge…