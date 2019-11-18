Labour sends 12 questions on cladding crisis to Housing Secretary

Sarah Jones, Labour’s shadow housing minister, has written to the Housing Secretary following the Bolton tower block fire.

The opposition frontbencher has put forward 12 questions requiring an urgent response and demanded that the government immediately order the removal of all unsafe cladding.

“This is a national crisis which requires a national response,” Jones has said. Her letter to Robert Jenrick concludes: “Your government cannot keep sitting on its hands when so many lives are in peril.”

Below is the full text of Labour’s questions on housing.

Setting a deadline for the removal of all ACM cladding

The removal and replacement of ACM cladding on social and private blocks is still far too slow. After repeated Labour pressure, your government set targets to see social blocks completed by the end of the year and private blocks by June 2020. However figures reveal that at the current rate, the social sector will not be made safe until October 2022 and private blocks until October 2033. How do you intend on getting this programme of work back on target? The funding for the removal of cladding from social blocks has still not been fully allocated – despite it being announced well over a year ago. Can you confirm when both cladding funds will be fully distributed? There are even bigger questions over the fund for removing ACM cladding from private blocks. Not a single block has been allocated funding, despite the fund being announced six months ago. You have said that some developers will maintain their commitment to pay for the work but have given no clarity on how many blocks this accounts for, nor what you will do if developers backtrack having previously agreed to pay. Can you clarify how many blocks the £200m fund your government announced in June, will cover, and whether you will set a deadline for the funding to be allocated?

Guaranteeing that all flammable cladding is identified

Labour has been warning since July 2017 that the cladding crisis was not limited to ACM cladding. It took your Government two years to admit that High Pressure Laminate (HPL) was too dangerous to be kept on buildings. Can you corroborate what is indicated by planning documents, that the cladding on the block in Bolton is the same Trespa brand as the failed fire test shown to your department in November 2018? Can you confirm what action the government has taken to remove dangerous HPL cladding from tower blocks across the country since admitting in the summer that it should be removed? It would appear to those living in affected tower blocks that your government has done nothing. Do you agree that the Bolton fire demonstrates that urgent action must begin from government to remediate HPL clad buildings? Your government has tested HPL and Grenfell-style ACM cladding to the British Standards approved pass/fail criteria. Will you commit to testing all remaining samples of non-ACM cladding to the same standard?

Finding and removing all flammable cladding from tower blocks

Following a large-scale British Standards test on all non-ACM cladding samples, will you commit to immediately ordering the removal of all cladding which fails the tests? After Grenfell, the government short-sightedly only collected information on private blocks containing ACM cladding and still has no overall picture of the number of blocks covered in suspect non-ACM cladding. Will you commit to fast-tracking the building cladding surveys on tall buildings so that work can start as soon as possible if any samples fail a large-scale test?

Putting the safety of residents first