WATCH: McDonnell apologises for Labour’s handling of antisemitism

John McDonnell apologised for the way that Labour has handled complaints of antisemitism within the party today.

On antisemitism within Labour, the Shadow Chancellor said: “Even though it might be tiny, it might be small, you know, Jeremy said even one antisemite is not good enough.”

McDonnell said Labour were seeking to eradicate antisemitism through improved disciplinary procedures, adding: “Which I’ve said, clearly enough, weren’t fast or ruthless enough – we’ve tackled that now.”

Asked whether he would apologise after Jeremy Corbyn declined to do so, McDonnell replied: “I’m really sorry the way we handled it initially because we’ve learnt lessons from that and we’ve also invited people to say if there’s still more lessons to be learnt come and see us and help us.”