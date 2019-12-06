Labour will electrify every bus in England by 2030

The Labour Party has promised to electrify the entire bus fleet in England by 2030 to “bring bus services into the future”.

Labour is set to announce on Saturday that money from its green transformation fund will be used to transition the 35,000 existing buses in England to electric vehicles.

The party says the cost of the policy would be under £4bn over a ten year period. Less than 700 buses in the country are currently electric.

Commenting on the policy announcement, Jeremy Corbyn said: “The Westminster bubble doesn’t care about buses but cuts to bus routes leave so many people isolated, stuck at home and unable to make vital trips out.