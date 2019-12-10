New MRP poll: Hung parliament within margin of error

Another hung parliament with no overall Tory majority is possible, according to the highly anticipated final MRP poll by YouGov for The Times released this evening.

The first analysis of this kind released by YouGov showed Labour gaining 211 seats on December 12th, but this projection has been revised upwards and now shows Labour securing 231 constituencies.

The fresh research shows Labour winning Chipping Barnet and Putney from the Tories. Unlike the November poll, it also shows Labour keeping hold of Bedford, Bury North, Canterbury, Hyndburn, Kensington, Leigh, Stockton, Stroud, Warwick and Leamington, West Bromwich East, Wolverhampton South West, Workington South.

Under these circumstances, Labour would also hold Alyn and Deeside and Vale of Clwyd in Wales, as well as Scottish seats Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, and East Lothian.

The new poll also shows Lincoln and Gedling as “tossup” seats, with Labour only just ahead. Neighbouring seats Sedgefield and Stockton South have swapped since the last MRP poll, with both on a knife edge.

In north Wales, all six of Labour’s seats are projected to be close on December 12th. Two are predicted to go to the Tories – including Wrexham, which the party has held since 1922 – and Labour are marginally ahead the other four.

The Lib Dems have seen a two point decrease in voting intention but YouGov’s estimate for the total number of seats the party would win has been revised up from 13 to 15. The poll shows South Cambridgeshire going to the Lib Dems.

Estimated voting intention for the Greens, SNP and the Brexit Party remain the same at 3%. The estimated number of seats the SNP will achieve has decreased by two to 41.

This latest analysis from YouGov predicts that the Tories would secure 22 more seats than they took in 2017, while Labour would lose 31 – falling from 262 to 231.

The November poll showed Labour losing 43 seats to the Tories, while this latest estimate has revised that number down to 29. Most of the seats that Labour is predicted to lose are ones the party won at the last election and would return to the Conservatives.

Although the model shows a 28 seat majority for Boris Johnson’s party there are 85 seats where the Tories are ahead by 5% or less. In 25 of these, Labour is second – meaning there would only need to be a minor shift to result in a hung parliament.

YouGov’s records a late narrowing in the gap with the Conservative’s lead shrinking from 11% to 9% over the weekend. In contrast, Labour started to close the gap on the Tory lead in 2017 several weeks from the vote – staying steady for the final week.

The SNP are set to make gains at the expense of the two main parties. Labour is predicted to lose two of their seven seats to Nicola Sturgeon’s party. The contest appears to be neck-and-neck in Glasgow East, with Labour’s Kate Watson on 39% alongside SNP incumbent David Linden.

Check LabourList’s poll tracker here to see all the polls ahead of the general election this Thursday.

December 10th YouGov MRP poll

Source: YouGov

CON: 43% (339 seats)

LAB: 34% (231)

LDEM: 12% (15)

SNP: 3% (41)

GRN: 3% (1)

BREX: 3% (0)

OTHER: 2% (1)

PLD: 0% (4)

105,612 respondents between December 3rd and 10th.

November 26th YouGov MRP poll

Source: YouGov

CON: 43% (359 seats)

LAB: 32% (211)

LDEM: 14% (13)

SNP: 3% (43)

GRN: 3% (1)

BREX: 3% (0)

OTHER: 1% (1)

PLD: 0% (4)

100,319 respondents between November 20th and 26th.