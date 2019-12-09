“Vote Labour to save our NHS” – Labour’s latest election broadcast

Labour has released its latest party election broadcast, which focusses on the NHS and comes three days before the general election on December 12th.

As previewed by LabourList before its release, the film features American actor Rob Delaney, who describes the NHS as “the pinnacle of human achievement” in clips taken from a Labour video that went viral earlier in the campaign. It has reached almost 13.5 million views across Facebook and Twitter.

The broadcast also stars NHS doctor Sonia Adesara, who has been an active Labour and Fabian member. Over the weekend, she tweeted a video explaining that she had just worked “one of the worst nights in A&E”. The clip received almost two million views.

‘Vote Labour to save our NHS’ has become a key Labour message during the campaign, with Jeremy Corbyn highlighting leaked documents in a bid to show the potential damaging impact of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.