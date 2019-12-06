WATCH: Corbyn on WASPI, the Queen, Chequers and being romantic

On WASPI women…

Labour Leader @JeremyCorbyn states the #WASPI women “have been grievously mistreated by the government” and that “we should honour that debt to them”. ‘The Leader Interviews: Jeremy Corbyn’ is on @ITV at 7:30pm. #ITVTonight pic.twitter.com/8AtuD0pfrN — Tonight (@ITVTonight) December 5, 2019

“Do you watch the Queen’s Speech?”

Does @jeremycorbyn make time for the Queen’s speech? He tells @julieetchitv: “We don’t watch TV very much on Christmas Day.” Watch @ITVTonight The Leader Interviews: Jeremy Corbyn at 7.30pm on Thursday https://t.co/6cGnx89wJ7 pic.twitter.com/AqVan9usnW — ITV News (@itvnews) December 4, 2019

“Will you apologise for antisemitism?”

“Where there’s been delays by my party in instituting a process, of course, I apologise to those that suffered.”@jeremycorbyn says sorry for Labour’s handling of anti-Semitism. Watch @ITVTonight The Leader Interviews: Jeremy Corbyn at 7.30pm on Thursday https://t.co/6cGnx89wJ7 pic.twitter.com/bXRomOdleg — ITV News (@itvnews) December 4, 2019

“Would you give up Chequers?”

John McDonnell said he’ll give up Number 11 Downing Street to a homeless family. Would @jeremycorbyn give up the PM’s country home, Chequers, if he became PM? Watch @ITVTonight The Leader Interviews: Jeremy Corbyn at 7.30pm on Thursday https://t.co/6cGnx89wJ7 pic.twitter.com/kB9RoqgNJU — ITV News (@itvnews) December 4, 2019

