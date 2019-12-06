WATCH: Corbyn on WASPI, the Queen, Chequers and being romantic

On WASPI women…
Labour Leader @JeremyCorbyn states the #WASPI women “have been grievously mistreated by the government” and that “we should honour that debt to them”.
‘The Leader Interviews: Jeremy Corbyn’ is on @ITV at 7:30pm. #ITVTonight pic.twitter.com/8AtuD0pfrN
— Tonight (@ITVTonight) December 5, 2019
“Do you watch the Queen’s Speech?”
Does @jeremycorbyn make time for the Queen’s speech?
He tells @julieetchitv: “We don’t watch TV very much on Christmas Day.”
Watch @ITVTonight The Leader Interviews: Jeremy Corbyn at 7.30pm on Thursday https://t.co/6cGnx89wJ7 pic.twitter.com/AqVan9usnW
— ITV News (@itvnews) December 4, 2019
“Will you apologise for antisemitism?”
“Where there’s been delays by my party in instituting a process, of course, I apologise to those that suffered.”@jeremycorbyn says sorry for Labour’s handling of anti-Semitism.
Watch @ITVTonight The Leader Interviews: Jeremy Corbyn at 7.30pm on Thursday https://t.co/6cGnx89wJ7 pic.twitter.com/bXRomOdleg
— ITV News (@itvnews) December 4, 2019
“Would you give up Chequers?”
John McDonnell said he’ll give up Number 11 Downing Street to a homeless family.
Would @jeremycorbyn give up the PM’s country home, Chequers, if he became PM?
Watch @ITVTonight The Leader Interviews: Jeremy Corbyn at 7.30pm on Thursday https://t.co/6cGnx89wJ7 pic.twitter.com/kB9RoqgNJU
— ITV News (@itvnews) December 4, 2019
“What’s the most romantic thing you ever did?”
“You can’t ask that question on television!” exclaims Labour leader @JeremyCorbyn as @julieetchitv asks “What’s the most romantic thing you ever did?”
‘The Leader Interviews: Jeremy Corbyn’ is on @ITV at 7:30pm. #ITVTonight pic.twitter.com/0BqH0OL65c
— Tonight (@ITVTonight) December 5, 2019
More from LabourList
WATCH: Anneliese Dodds triumphs over Brexit Party chair in tax row
Our message from Labour’s battle bus? This is not a Brexit election
WATCH: Andrew Neil’s speech on “untrustworthy” Boris Johnson