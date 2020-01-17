Steve Rotheram: I’ll build a city region where no one is left behind

Three years ago, it was an honour to be elected as the first mayor for the Liverpool city region. During this time I’ve been working hard to deliver Labour’s national agenda at a local level.

I’m really proud of some of things we’ve already achieved: a new fleet of Merseyrail trains, publicly-owned and the most accessible in the country; half-price public transport for apprentices; and the revitalisation of some of our town centres, ignored by government and the private sector for too long.

Given the general election result, it’s now even more important than ever that our party uses its local government platform to show the rest of the country what Labour in power can do. So moving forward, I want to be more ambitious, more radical, and do more to deliver lasting change for our region.

I want to build a city region where no one is left behind. Because the hard truth is that, despite the progress we’ve made in the past three years, our economy still doesn’t work for everyone. It doesn’t work for the families trapped in in-work poverty, or those forced to rely on food banks. It doesn’t work for those on zero-hour contracts or the one in four workers paid less than the real living wage.

To ensure that no one is left behind, we need to create an economy which genuinely works for the many, and not just the few. This has to begin with our young people – more than 7,000 of whom are not currently in education, employment or training. Shut out of our economy. Not because they lack talent, but because they lack opportunity. It’s something I know well myself.

I grew up in Kirkby, a textbook example of an area forgotten by Westminster; I got lucky. An apprenticeship and the opportunity to study later in life allowed me to make the improbable journey from bricklayer to parliament and now mayor of the region I love.

I never thought for one second that someone like me would end up where I am today and I want to do everything in my power to ensure that every young person has the same opportunities that I was so fortunate to have. I want to turn their ambition into belief.

So today, I’m launching my re-election campaign with a simple promise: if elected again in May – I will guarantee a job, training or an apprenticeship opportunity to every young person within six months of them becoming unemployed.

The first scheme of its kind in the country, my young persons guarantee will see everyone under 25 given mentoring, independent careers advice, support to apply for work and the commitment that they will receive the offer of a good job, training course or apprenticeship opportunity within six months of them becoming unemployed.

Without devolution, this wouldn’t be possible. Our young people would be just another generation forgotten about by Westminster. Instead we can offer them real opportunities to reach their potential. It’s another example of how Labour in power can deliver real change.