WATCH: Lisa Nandy hits back at Piers Morgan over racism

Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy challenged tv show host Piers Morgan on racism and prejudice in the media.

In an interview this morning, the contender to replace Jeremy Corbyn asked Morgan “how on earth would you know?” when he said that press treatment of Meghan Markle had “nothing to do with her skin colour”.

The host of Good Morning Britain suggested that Markle had received the same coverage as Kate Middleton, and that all royals get a lot of public scrutiny.

He said that “70% of the Meghan coverage has been positive, 30% has been negative” and that the media is reflective of the opinions of the British people.

Nandy said: “If you don’t mind me saying, how on earth would you know? As someone who’s never had to deal with ingrained prejudice, you’re not in a position to understand people who have.”

Here's the moment Labour leader candidate Lisa Nandy told Piers Morgan that claims of racism against Meghan Markle should not be downplayed.

"If you don't mind me saying, how on earth would you know? As someone who's never had to deal with ingrained prejudice?" pic.twitter.com/0uh91HSfhm — BuzzFeed News UK (@BuzzFeedNewsUK) January 22, 2020

Nandy is one of four candidates competing to be the next Labour leader, along with Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Emily Thornberry.

She has been nominated by the NUM and GMB, and needs one more nomination to get onto the final ballot in the leadership contest.