Long-Bailey’s plan to stop the “corrupting influence of corporate money in politics”

Labour leadership hopeful Rebecca Long-Bailey has released a six-point plan to stop the “corrupting influence of corporate money in politics”, prevent “vested interests” from “buying policy” and “end the gentleman’s club in Westminster”.

1. No influence without taxation – a ban on all political donations from tax avoiders and tax evaders, as well as those not domiciled in the UK

2. Closing the loopholes – stopping shell companies that funnel dark money into politics, and ending the secrecy of “donor clubs” that are used to hide the names of donors

3. Maximum transparency – repealing the Lobbying Act and introducing a corporate lobbying register that would cover in-house lobbyists and think tanks, and be extended to meetings with all senior government staff

4. No delays – publishing all large political donations that have been accepted by political parties, so the public is able to find out instantly about potential conflicts of interest or outside influences, including during an election campaign

5. Serving the public full-time – a ban on MPs taking paid second jobs, with exceptions for those working to keep a professional qualification such as nursing

6. Stop the revolving door – introduce a new business appointments committee to replace the ineffective Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, that will prevent former ministers lobbying government for a minimum of five years after leaving office