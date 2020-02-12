NEC candidates demand clarity from Labour over suspension of frontrunners

Candidates in the national executive committee by-elections have demanded clarity over the suspension of two of the frontrunners in the contest.

A letter signed by Labour members and several of the other candidates in the race said that the party “must make it clear that due process has been followed”.

Mohammed Azam and Jo Bird, both running to be constituency Labour party (CLP) representatives on the party’s ruling body, were suspended from the Labour Party by the NEC last week.

There have been claims of a ‘stitch up’, as Momentum chair Jon Lansman sits on the ruling body as CLP rep, by those on the left who have defended Bird – a Jewish member, supported by Jewish Voice for Labour – from accusations of antisemitism and who consistently opposed Lansman from the Momentum grassroots.

The suspension makes the candidates ineligible to stand as NEC candidates but Labour Left Alliance has tweeted to encourage Labour members to continue nominating Azam and Bird at their CLP meetings.

Three of the signatories – Trish Williams, Peter Apps, Peyman Owladi – have received nominations from more than five constituency parties and have a place on the ballot in the CLP rep contest.

Below is the full text of the letter sent to the Labour Party.

Reported suspensions of NEC CLP rep candidates

February 2020

Elections have to be fair, and they also have to be seen to be fair. We are concerned that the elections for NEC representatives are not meeting this standard.

The media have reported that two candidates for NEC CLP representative posts have been suspended and are therefore not eligible to stand in the election.

If these candidates have been ruled ineligible as reported, the Party must make it clear that due process has been followed to come to this conclusion. Members have a right to know who has decided to remove them from the process, the rules under which this has happened, and the conditions that had to be met for this step to be taken.

And if these candidates are still eligible, the Party must inform members immediately. There is widespread confusion about whether nominations for these candidates are still in order, and Officers of Constituency Parties organising nomination meetings have received no guidance.

In the absence of any official statement to clarify these points, it’s unsurprising that members are speculating, rightly or wrongly, about whether these elections are a free and fair process. We urge the Party to clarify the situation immediately so that we can start to rebuild trust in the process.

Signed,

Peyman Owladi, Luton South (NEC CLP rep candidate)

Trish Williams, Berwick-upon-Tweed (NEC CLP rep candidate)

Pete Apps, Vauxhall (NEC CLP rep candidate)

Thomas Plater, NE Herts (NEC CLP rep candidate)

Yaqub Hanif, Luton North (NEC CLP rep candidate)

Chaudhry Qamer Iqbal, Ealing Southall (NEC BAME rep candidate)

Omolola Oyewusi, Chatham & Aylesford (NEC BAME rep candidate)

Mehmood Khan, Luton North (NEC BAME rep candidate)

Markus Keaney, Luton South (CLP Chair)

John Regan , Blyth Valley (CLP Chair)

Holly Sutherland, Newcastle Central (CLP Chair)

Ian Chapman , Berwick-upon-Tweed (CLP Chair)

Sheila Williams, City of Durham (CLP Chair)

Tom Tunney, Newbury (CLP Secretary)

Mick Kennedy, St Ives (CLP Secretary)

Mohammad Qadri, Luton North (CLP Secretary)

Sorrel Adams, Waveney (CLP Secretary)

Anjona Roy, Northampton South (CLP Secretary)

Keri Edmonds, Milton Keynes (CLP Secretary)

Emma Smith, Gosport (CLP Secretary)

Jessica Leschnikoff, Maidstone & The Weald (CLP Secretary)

Jan Appleby, North Herefordshire (CLP Secretary)

Angie Ray, Dover & Deal (CLP Secretary)

Judith Wardle, Witney (CLP Secretary)

Hannah Walter, City of Durham (CLP Secretary)

Bill Haylock, Hexham CLP (LCF Secretary)

Jon Farley, Leeds North East

Jim Hignett, Mid Beds

M Shafi, Cambridge

Jean Watson, Bedford

David Plank, Cambridge

Jennifer Runham, Cambridge

Philip Veasey, North Herefordshire

Jenny Secretan , Newcastle upon Tyne Central

Dan Dowling, Hexham

David Mallon, Blyth Valley

Justin Cousins, Cambridge

Angela Mallon, Blyth Valley

Michael Armstrong, Blyth Valley

Michael Lloyd, Blyth Valley

Graham Eastwood, Blyth Valley

Brenda Stephenson, City of Durham

Rachel Edge, Blyth Valley

Dean Jackson, Blyth valley