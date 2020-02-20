WATCH: Jeremy Corbyn asked ‘would you serve in shadow cabinet?’

Jeremy Corbyn did not rule out serving in a future shadow cabinet when asked and said that he is “happy to serve the party in any capacity”.

While visiting residents affected by Storm Dennis in Pontypridd in Wales today, the outgoing Labour leader fielded questions about his future role.

Asked if he would serve in the shadow cabinet, he said: “I am happy to serve the party in any capacity because my whole life has been about making my contribution in parliament, holding the government to account and of course speaking out on policy areas.”

The MP for Islington North said he has been “proud to lead the party for the past five years” and of the growth in the membership over the period.

Pressed on whether he would take a cabinet role if offered, Corbyn stated that he would “see what it is”.

He added: “I didn’t know I was going to be offered anything. You’re telling me something I didn’t know.”