Labour set to release new party political broadcast celebrating local councillors

The Labour Party is set to release a new political broadcast this evening that will celebrate the work of local councillors in their communities ahead of elections in May.

Airing on BBC1 and ITV1 this evening, the four-and-a-half-minute film takes viewers through some examples of the achievements of Labour’s local representatives.

The piece sees residents from Salford interviewed about a flood basin proposed, designed and funded by the council, which protected their homes from flooding.

Other work picked up on includes ramps for those with mobility issues in Hastings, a refugee teaching program in Bradford and defibrillator installations in Brighton.

The video is being broadcast ahead of elections taking place in May, which will see 118 local authorities contested, as well as 36 police and crime commissioners and eight directly-elected mayors.

A leaked internal report based on analysis of the 2019 general election has suggested that Labour is braced for “one of its worst” results ever on May 7th.

The research produced three separate models using varying polling methodology. In the worst-case scenario predicted, the party loses control of nine councils. In the best, four are lost.

The upcoming local elections will be the first challenge for Labour’s new leader, and they will have little over a month of being in post before polling day.

Voting is taking place to decide whether Keir Starmer, Lisa Nandy or Rebecca Long-Bailey will replace Jeremy Corbyn, and the result will be announced on April 4th.