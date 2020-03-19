McDonnell releases Labour coronavirus plan to keep people in work

John McDonnell has released the Labour Party plan to keep people in work amid the coronavirus crisis that is affecting as well as people’s health.

It includes a recommendation that the government should underwrite the wages of those at risk of losing their jobs and those temporarily out of work, with these offers guaranteeing that workers are kept on.

Labour is asking the government to underwrite 90% of wages of those in a low earner band, 85% of those in a middle earner band, and 80% of those in a high earner band. The employer would contribute the rest.

On sick pay, McDonnell has suggested that it is increased, that the lower earnings limit is scrapped, that it applies to those in insecure work, and that the government provides an equivalent for the self-employed.

Labour also wants all benefit sanctions suspended, for it to be made clear that Universal Credit claimants do not have to attend Jobcentre interviews, and for the levels of other benefits to be increased to £100.

The Shadow Chancellor commented: “These are our further proposals to the government, which we hope will lead to a more comprehensive and effective economic response to the coronavirus crisis.