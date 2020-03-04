WATCH: Starmer and Long-Bailey interviews in 6 clips

Both of the Labour leadership frontrunners, Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long-Bailey, were interviewed by Andrew Neil this evening. You can read our summary here, and watch the key moments below.

Keir Starmer on Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, naming his donors and supporting continued freedom of movement…

Keir Starmer asked about Lord Falconer claiming the leadership contender was “appalled by the awfulness of Corbyn leadership” “I don’t speak outside the shadow cabinet” but adds: “I served Jeremy for 3.5 years… I worked well with him”#AndrewNeilShow https://t.co/8XcBz7ltqz pic.twitter.com/4fFy2oCO0X — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 4, 2020

Why has Keir Starmer not named all of his donors? The leadership contender says he is “following the rules” agreed ahead of the campaign and “not hiding behind the process” His funders are “unions, crowdfunding and individual donations”#AndrewNeilShow https://t.co/8XcBz7ltqz pic.twitter.com/wRuHEEKGsx — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 4, 2020

Would freedom of movement continue under PM Keir Starmer? He tells @afneil that “if it boils down to ‘do you want immigration, yes/no?’ we are going absolutely nowhere”#AndrewNeilShow https://t.co/8XcBz7ltqz pic.twitter.com/YPBEakic9B — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 4, 2020

Rebecca Long-Bailey criticises Keir Starmer, admits to working on PFI contracts and says she should have called out antisemitism at a recent event…

“I don’t know what Keir’s policy ideas are if I am honest” Rebecca Long-Bailey is asked by @afneil to name policy differences between her and Sir Keir Starmer#AndrewNeilShow https://t.co/8XcBz7ltqz pic.twitter.com/2OEYni8hTK — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 4, 2020

Rebecca Long-Bailey on her work as a solicitor: “You couldn’t not work on PFI” as it was “the only game in town” @afneil asks how was she defending the NHS, as she claimed, while working on private finance initiative (PFI) deals#AndrewNeilShow https://t.co/8XcBz7ltqz pic.twitter.com/CFz2h8R1GP — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 4, 2020