Home

WATCH: Starmer and Long-Bailey interviews in 6 clips

Both of the Labour leadership frontrunners, Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long-Bailey, were interviewed by Andrew Neil this evening. You can read our summary here, and watch the key moments below.

Keir Starmer on Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, naming his donors and supporting continued freedom of movement…

Rebecca Long-Bailey criticises Keir Starmer, admits to working on PFI contracts and says she should have called out antisemitism at a recent event…

Tags: Keir Starmer / Rebecca Long-Bailey / Labour leadership election 2020 /

More from LabourList