Labour’s Lord Gordon dies after contracting coronavirus

Labour peer and former broadcaster James Gordon of Strathblane has died in hospital at the age of 83 after contracting the coronavirus.

Lord Gordon, founder of Radio Clyde and formerly the political editor of STV between 1965 to 1973, is reported to have passed away on Tuesday.

He contested the seat of East Renfrewshire for Labour in the 1964 general election and was elevated to a life peerage by the party in 1997 as Baron Gordon of Strathblane.

In the 1984 birthday honours, he was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) and received a Sony Award for his services to radio.

A statement from the peer’s family said: “Family was very important to Jimmy – of all the roles he had in his life, the one that brought him most pleasure was being ‘Papa’ to his four grandchildren, with whom he was frankly besotted.

“All messages received over the last day have focused on three things – his generosity, his kindness and his enthusiasm for life. He was a kind and supportive father, always thinking the best of his children even when there was evidence to the contrary.

“Family came first, and although he never preached to us, he always had a profound wisdom to share if you asked for it. He never judged unfairly and was patient and tolerant of all kinds of foolishness.

“He had a great sense of humour and enjoyed food, wine and good company. Nothing made him happier than his grandchildren. He will be missed so much by us all.”

Lord McConnell, former First Minister of Scotland, took to social media to express his condolences, saying: “Very sad news that Lord Jimmy Gordon has passed away. An outstanding career in business and public service.”

Ian Murray, Labour’s only Scottish MP, said: “Really sad news. A very kind, generous and supportive friend. A massive loss to the Labour Party and Scotland. Sympathies and love to his wife Anne and three children.”

Clyde Radio tweeted: “Everyone at Radio Clyde is very sad to report the death of our founder, Lord Gordon of Strathblane. He was 83 and died at Glasgow Royal Infirmary of coronavirus on Tuesday.”

There are now a total of 33,718 reported cases of coronavirus in the UK, although the true figure is thought to be higher. The number of people reported to have died from the disease so far stands at 2,921.