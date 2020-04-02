Pressure grows over low levels of testing and high numbers of Universal Credit applicants

It was reported by LabourList on Tuesday that only 900 frontline NHS workers had been tested for coronavirus as part of a ‘trial run’ over the weekend. The reason for which newspapers such as the Telegraph have only just splashed on their outrage at the low level of testing is therefore unclear. Perhaps it was that Alok Sharma drew the short straw and led the press conference yesterday. Whatever the reason, this increased pressure from the press must be welcomed – though it needs to be even more fierce about the lack of personal protective equipment.

Following that dismal failure of a press conference, in which the government could or would not answer any of the reasonable questions put to them, Labour is repeating its call for a clear national testing strategy to be published. The party has also described the number of Universal Credit applicants over the last two weeks – 950,000 – as “truly shocking”. Importantly, Labour’s Margaret Greenwood makes clear that advances are “not the answer to the five-week wait” as these loans will have to be paid back, and it is easy to see this causing huge hardship further down the line.

Don’t worry, we have not forgotten Labour’s all-important internal elections. Voting closes in just a couple of hours at noon. Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership is coming to an end. Looking back at the last few years in a piece for LabourList, Labour left activist Michael Chessum says the Corbyn project failed because it refused to recognise that the nationalist right planned to reframe politics around race and nation, and then did not develop a coherent Brexit policy. It certainly seems that while outsiders might have assumed Keir Starmer’s push for a fresh referendum would damage his chances of securing the leadership, that simply hasn’t happened.

Labour's leadership elections aren't the only important contest on the ballot paper. If you have been a full member since before November 12th, there is also the opportunity to vote in the national executive committee by-elections. Wondering why these are important? Read my piece on how the results of these races will shape the future of the party. Another important factor in determining Labour's direction under not-Corbyn will be the shadow cabinet. NEC member Lara McNeill has written about that subject here. And lastly, if you need cheering up during the pandemic, the founder of Labour Party Graphic Designers has taken a look at each of the campaigns from a designer's perspective – even Barry Gardiner's short-lived bid gets a mention.