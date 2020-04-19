Sunday shows: PM was “missing in action”, says Ashworth

Ridge on Sunday

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth discussed the government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis in the wake of the Sunday Times investigation, which highlighted that the Prime Minister failed to attend five coronavirus COBRA meetings.

On the government’s response to accusations of mistakes made: “Michael Gove’s line that one or two aspects of this story are ‘off-beam’ is possibly the weakest rebuttal of a detailed exposé in British political history.”

He added: “None of us expect the impossible. We understand that mistakes will be made in a crisis of this nature. But there are serious questions as to why the Prime Minister skipped five, five COBRA meetings throughout February.”

On the allegations against Boris Johnson: “It suggests that early on, he was missing in action… People deserve an explanation and it was disappointing, I’m afraid, that Michael Gove wasn’t able to give a full explanation.”

On the crisis strategy: “We need to understand why testing has not been ramped up to the levels which are sufficient. Why contact tracing has not been ramped up yet.”

On the level of testing: “The problem is that government ministers told us we would be doing 100,000 tests a day by now and we’re not… We need to understand why the government are failing on their promise for mid-April.”

Asked about lockdown measures: “A lockdown is a blunt tool, in and of itself. We need a testing and tracing strategy alongside it… So far the government hasn’t met the promises it made before on testing.”

Asked what Labour want to see in an exit strategy: “Well, we want to see what the government plans are… We shouldn’t be treating people like children – people are grownups and people need to understand what happens next.”

He added: “The lockdown itself is not a strategy – it is a tool as part of a strategy… We need to know whether the government have a serious plan to extend testing in the community and contact tracing.”

On next steps in the strategy: “Where are we on the apps that are being talked about? There’s an NHS England app being developed – there’s another app being developed by Google. And we’re hearing that the two apps might not be able to interact with each other.”

On the shortage of PPE: “My inbox is awash with small firms across the country saying that they have tried to help the government with PPE, they’ve tried to tell the government they can manufacture PPE and they’ve hit a brick wall.”

Making reference to the government’s use of wartime analogies: “Why aren’t we using all the small firms like we used the small boats in Dunkirk?”

On Labour’s demands: “We’re just asking for the government to give us some clarity – just asking for the government to tell us what’s going on… We just want the government to level with us so we can understand what their plans are.”

"The lockdown in itself is not a strategy" Shadow Health Sec @JonAshworth says "we shouldn't be treating people like children", and with a vaccine as far as 18 months a way "we need to understand what is the government's plan".

Michael Gove appeared on the show and said “the idea that the Prime Minister skipped meetings that were vital to our response to the coronavirus is grotesque”, but stopped short of clarifying whether he had missed the meetings.

As referenced by Ashworth, he responded to the revelations today by saying: “There are one or two aspects of the Sunday Times report that are slightly off-beam.”

The Cabinet Office Minister and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said: “The Prime Minister took all the major decisions… His leadership has been inspirational at times.”

He refused, several times, to say whether the UK had sent 266,000 pieces of PPE to China by late February, as reported by The Sunday Times. He said instead that a response would be issued later today.

