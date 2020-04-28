Tony Lloyd steps down from Labour frontbench

Tony Lloyd has now officially stepped down from the shadow cabinet to focus on his personal recovery from coronavirus.

The MP for Rochdale had been appointed Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary by Jeremy Corbyn in March 2018 after Owen Smith was sacked.

Lloyd will be replaced by Louise Haigh, who was already filling in for him on an interim basis while he was in hospital with Covid-19.

Commenting on the move, Keir Starmer said: “I want to thank Tony for his service during his time in the shadow cabinet and on the front bench.

“The whole of the Labour Party wishes him and his family the very best as he continues with his recovery.”

Lloyd previously served as Labour MP for Stretford from 1983 to 1997, and then for Manchester Central until 2012.