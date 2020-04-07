WATCH: Ashworth calls for parliament to work by “digital means” when it returns

Jonathan Ashworth has called for parliament to do more by “digital means” when it returns from recess, declaring that people want to see their MPs raising issues and “ministers updating the country”.

In an interview with Sky News this morning, Labour’s health spokesperson told viewers that parliament “cannot resume in the same way it has, where we’re all packed in”.

But he also said that it should resume, and that there is no reason why parliament couldn’t do “more by digital means” in the same way that lots of businesses have switched to remote working.

Ashworth said: “If other workplaces across the country are operating via Zoom calls and Skype and so on, I’m sure parliament can find a way of doing more by digital means as well.”

Shadow health secretary @JonAshworth tells #KayBurley that he thinks Parliament should resume, but "cannot resume in the same way" due to social distancing rules Read the latest here: https://t.co/FHFjOEbiJZ pic.twitter.com/DJGwYggUGF — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 7, 2020

Asked about the Prime Minister’s health, Labour’s health spokesperson said: “We’re all rooting for him. We want him to get through this because we want him to be fit and healthy leading and coordinating the national effort.”

Parliament went into an early Easter recess on March 25th, with MPs returning to their constituencies in light of the escalating Covid-19 crisis. It is due to re-open and resume work as usual on April 21st.

There are currently 51,608 recorded cases of coronavirus in the UK, although the true figure is thought to be higher. So far, there have been 5,373 deaths recorded as a result of the virus.