“Disenfranchised”: Labour MPs react to proposed Commons voting system

Labour MPs have reacted angrily in response to government proposals that would force the Commons to vote in person once again, declaring that they are being “disenfranchised” by scrapping virtual participation.

Several MPs have expressed their frustration with the changes put forward by Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, which are to be debated and voted on – in person – in parliament this afternoon.

Labour’s Virendra Sharma took to social media this morning. He said that the proposals amount to “fundamental discrimination against older MPs, the disabled and those who live with the vulnerable”.

He added: “It’s not safe yet, and almost anyone can see that. There are lots of us and my amazing colleagues Vicky Foxroft and Margaret Hodge are just the beginning. Parliament will be worse off without them there.”

Hodge tweeted on Monday that “as somebody in the ‘vulnerable’ category, I am unable to join them. I am furious that for the first time in my 25 years as an MP I am being denied the right to vote!”

Foxcroft – who has rheumatoid arthritis and is in the shielding category – described it as “poor policymaking” that as shadow disabilities minister she is being “disenfranchised from being able to contribute to parliament”.

She added: “Right the way through this crisis disabled people have been discriminated against. They need to be at the heart of decision-making and not just an after-thought.”

Equalities and Human Rights Commission chief executive Rebecca Hilsenrath condemned the proposals in a letter to Foxcroft this morning. She said that proceedings “must remain fully inclusive during the coronavirus pandemic”.

Commenting on the plan, the EHRC said: “This will place at significant disadvantage MPs who are shielding or self-isolating because of age, disability, health conditions or pregnancy, as well as other members who will struggle to attend the chamber in person due to travel restrictions and caring responsibilities.

“It cannot be right for parliament to proceed without provision for remote participation, when many elected representatives cannot attend in person.”

In order to vote on the motion today, members of the House of Commons will form a socially-distanced, kilometre-long queue stretching through the parliamentary estate after the debate.

Jeff Smith MP tweeted a photo of the queuing arrangement and wrote: “Rees-Mogg’s bizarre airport style queue system around parliamentary estate for voting later – when MPs could vote perfectly well by clicking a button on our computers.”

It is expected that around 250 of the 400 MPs will not be able to take part in the vote because they are shielding, vulnerable due to being over 70, pregnant, have a health condition, or are caring for others.

Former Shadow Leader of the House of Commons and Labour MP for Rhondda Chris Bryant told Sky News this morning that the new system is “survival of the fittest, and that isn’t democracy”.

He declared that “every MP should be able to participate in all the proceedings in parliament, especially at a time when the government needs proper scrutiny”.

Labour has rejected the proposals as “discriminatory” and tabled an amendment to the motion seeking to retain the provisions allowing MPs to participate remotely.