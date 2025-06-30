Welfare bill: Which MPs are still voting against reforms?

Keir Starmer may have averted disaster by watering down his welfare reforms, but he still faces a significant rebellion.
From more than 120 rebels to around 50 (if the latest estimates are to be believed), it could still be the biggest rebellion of Starmer’s leadership so far.
The Prime Minister will have to wait until Tuesday evening to find out the scale of the revolt, although the feeling now seems to be that the welfare bill will pass.
Until then, we’ve totted up all of the rebels who have said they will still vote against the bill, despite the changes.
READ MORE: 70 councillors in hardest-hit region over welfare reform write to Kendall
It’s a work in progress, with many MPs yet to make their intentions clear. Let us know at our email [email protected] if you spot any other names not on the list who we should add.
Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook.
The list so far:
- Blake, Olivia
- Burgon, Richard
- Byrne, Ian
- Duncan-Jordan, Neil
- Eccles, Cat
- Foxcroft, Vicky
- Johnson, Kim
- Lamb, Peter
- Lavery, Ian
- Leishman, Brian
- Lewell, Emma
- Lewis, Clive
- Maskell, Rachael
- McDonald, Andy
- Opher, Simon
- Tidball, Marie
- Whittome, Nadia
- Witherden, Steve
- SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
- SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
- DONATE: If you value our work, please chip in a few pounds a week and become one of our supporters, helping sustain and expand our coverage.
- PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or projects, email [email protected].
- ADVERTISE: If your organisation would like to advertise or run sponsored pieces on LabourList‘s daily newsletter or website, contact our exclusive ad partners Total Politics at [email protected].
More from LabourList
Which ministers have done the most and fewest broadcast rounds in year one?
‘Welfare reforms still mean a climate of fear. Changes are too little, too late’
‘The tap end is getting hotter – and Welsh Labour might get burned’