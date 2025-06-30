Welfare bill: Which MPs are still voting against reforms?

Keir Starmer may have averted disaster by watering down his welfare reforms, but he still faces a significant rebellion.

From more than 120 rebels to around 50 (if the latest estimates are to be believed), it could still be the biggest rebellion of Starmer’s leadership so far.

The Prime Minister will have to wait until Tuesday evening to find out the scale of the revolt, although the feeling now seems to be that the welfare bill will pass.

Until then, we’ve totted up all of the rebels who have said they will still vote against the bill, despite the changes.

READ MORE: 70 councillors in hardest-hit region over welfare reform write to Kendall

It’s a work in progress, with many MPs yet to make their intentions clear. Let us know at our email [email protected] if you spot any other names not on the list who we should add.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook.

The list so far:

Blake, Olivia Burgon, Richard Byrne, Ian Duncan-Jordan, Neil Eccles, Cat Foxcroft, Vicky Johnson, Kim Lamb, Peter Lavery, Ian Leishman, Brian Lewell, Emma Lewis, Clive Maskell, Rachael McDonald, Andy Opher, Simon Tidball, Marie Whittome, Nadia Witherden, Steve