Keir Starmer welcomes easing of coronavirus restrictions by PM

Keir Starmer has welcomed the easing of coronavirus restrictions, after the Prime Minister announced that many businesses will be able to reopen from July 4th in England and the two-metre rule will be scrapped.

Addressing the House of Commons, the Labour leader said: “We will, of course, scrutinise the detail of this announcement. We will study the guidance. And there are obviously a number of questions that need to be answered.

Following Tory accusations that he had not been “constructive” enough in opposition, Starmer continued: “But overall, I welcome this statement. I believe the government is trying to do the right thing. And in that, we will support them.

“There are no easy decisions to be made here. Any unlocking carries risks. It has to be phased, managed and carefully planned.

“It needs to be based on scientific evidence, properly communicated, accompanied by robust track and trace systems. And there must be support for local councils and communities to respond quickly and decisively if there are any fresh outbreaks.

“But there are risks with inaction as well. Of keeping business and schools closed, of keeping our economy closed, of keeping families apart. And we all need to recognise that today.”

He later added: “On the question of schools, I do think it’s safe for some children to return to school and I completely support that. The question is how quickly can we get all children back to school safely. The sooner, the better.”

Reacting to the exchange in parliament, former Labour chair Ian Lavery tweeted: “Don’t want to be a political party pooper but I DON’T welcome @BorisJohnson statement today.”

Boris Johnson told the Commons that pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, cinemas, museums and hairdressers would be able to open their doors from July 4th in England.

He also confirmed that the two-metre distancing rule would be changed to a ‘one metre plus’ rule as the government encourages individuals and businesses to put in place ‘mitigating factors’.

Labour has accepted the change to the two-metre rule, but party-affiliated shopworkers’ union Usdaw has opposed it – warning that the adjustment could be “disastrous” for its members.

Ahead of Johnson’s statement, general secretary Paddy Lillis said: “Changing the rules would be an unnecessary burden on business, compromise the safety of staff and customers and create confusion.”

Individuals from one household will be allowed to stay overnight at another household, and the government now says it is “trusting people” as the public will be asked to follow guidance rather than the law.

Other facilities including nightclubs, soft-play areas, swimming pools, spas, beauty salons, nail bars, indoor gyms, water parks and bowling alleys will remain closed while the government looks at how they can open.

Johnson told MPs this afternoon: “There will be flare-ups for which local measures will be needed. We will not hesitate to apply the breaks and reintroduce restrictions, even at national level if required.”