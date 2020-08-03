Update: Advertised job at LabourList

We have received a huge response to our job advert, posted in mid-July on labourlist.org, journalism.co.uk and w4mpjobs.org, for a new LabourList reporter.

Applications closed on Sunday at midnight, and we have received a huge response. Over 160 applications were submitted, which is unprecedented for our organisation.

The LabourList board of directors is now considering these applications and will be getting back to applicants within the next week.

We will respond as quickly as we can to those who have got through to the next stage of the process.

Thank you.