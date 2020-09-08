Labour activists urge Starmer to back ‘right to stay’ for EU citizens campaign

Labour activists have urged new leader Keir Starmer to back the cross-party campaign in favour of European Union citizens already living in the UK to be given a guaranteed ‘right to stay’ after June 2021.

Organised by the Labour Campaign for Free Movement group, a letter to the Labour leader signed by over 700 Labour members warns that many EU citizens will soon have their right to be in the UK revoked.

Under the current government programme, anyone now living in the UK who is an EU citizen must apply to the ‘EU settlement scheme’ before June 30th next year in order to continue legally living in the country.

The scheme has been controversial because it makes people who have lived in the UK for many years, including those married to someone British, jump through hoops to stay, and the process can be complicated.

Opposition parties other than Labour – the SNP, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, Greens and the SDLP – joined together last week to call on the government to introduce a ‘right to stay’ that would replace the scheme.

Representatives of those parties wrote to the Prime Minister urging him to protect the rights of over three million European citizens and arguing that flaws in the scheme have been exacerbated by coronavirus.

The SNP’s Ian Blackford warned that without change “many people risk falling through the cracks”, while the Greens’ Caroline Lucas said that allowing any EU citizen living in the UK to lose their right to stay “should fill us with shame”.

Alena Ivanova, a Labour activist and Another Europe is Possible organiser, said: “While the Home Office paints a rosy picture of the success of the Settlement scheme, there are still millions at risk of losing their rights in the coming years.

“A system that asks you to apply to stay in your home – in some cases twice – is not what European nationals were promised. Even if we assume that 98% or 99% of them apply successfully, that would still mean tens of thousands of people facing deportation from the place they have made their home.

“Since coronavirus struck, we have had a plethora of reports of new issues which simply cannot be overcome in time – from a lack of awareness and support in the application process to periods of absence from the UK during the crisis. It’s time for the Home Office to re-assess the scheme and grant automatic status to all.”

Hundreds of Labour members have now told Starmer: “We are therefore disappointed that Labour has not yet signed up to support an automatic right to stay for EU citizens currently living in the UK. As Labour members and supporters, we call on you to make a public commitment to supporting this as soon as possible.”

Below is the letter and full list of signatories.

Dear Keir,

As it stands, many EU citizens who have made their home in this country will lose their status from June 2021. Without a guaranteed right to stay, millions of people are being forced to go through an application process which could turn them down. Even assuming a 99% application rate and success rate, tens of thousands of the more than three million European citizens living in the UK will become illegal. And many of those receiving status are being granted pre-settled status, which is not permanent.

Coronavirus has compounded the situation, with both the application process and support measures disrupted. The government has not even stated clearly that absences during the crisis will not count against applicants. Boris Johnson has stood on the steps of Number 10 applauding nurses, carers, shop assistants and agricultural workers whom his government has every intention of stripping of their status.

On Sunday 6th September, representatives of five opposition parties came together to sign an open letter calling on the government to replace the Settled Status application process with a guaranteed ‘right to stay’ written into primary legislation. In your leadership campaign, you promised not only to stand up for the rights of EU citizens living here already, but to support continued free movement and enhanced rights for migrants after Brexit.

We are therefore disappointed that Labour has not yet signed up to support an automatic right to stay for EU citizens currently living in the UK. As Labour members and supporters, we call on you to make a public commitment to supporting this as soon as possible.

Yours,

Ian Hodson, Blackpool north, BFAWU National President

Alena Ivanova, Bethnal Green and Bow

Ben Towse, Hackney North & Stoke Newington, co-founder, Labour Campaign for Free Movement

Ana Oppenheim, Hackney North & Stoke Newington, co-founder, Labour Campaign for Free Movement and Momentum NCG member

Julie Ward, NW Durham, Former MEP

Abbie Clark, Stevenage, Momentum NCG Member

Jonny Roberts, Newbury, Chair, Newbury and 2019 parliamentary candidate for Wantage

Laura Parker, International

Solma Ahmed, Harwich and North Essex, Momentum NCG Member

Arielle Bennett-Lovell, Stevenage, Vice Chair Membership

Josh Lovell, Stevenage, Cambridge UCU member, Herts County Councillor

Marcus Thorne, Lewisham Deptford, GC Delegate

Emma Jones, Oxford West & Abingdon, Co-Chair Abingdon Labour

Nicole Obidowski, Lewisham Deptford

Michael Chessum, Streatham

Carl Marten, Tonbridge and Malling, Secretary on behalf of Tonbridge and Malling

Lauren Harrison, Penrith and the Border

Tony Mobbs, Northampton

Caroline Hering, North Islington

Isra Choudhury, Poplar and Limehouse

Jennifer Akdemir, Bath Somerset

Daniel Nichols, Romford, Political Officer

Carole Westbrook, Southampton Itchen

Julius Odoh, Greenwich

Charmaine Wombwell, Hayes and Harlington

Steve Strong, Bristol South

Denis Buckley, Tonbridge and Malling

Mike Hirst, Mid Norfolk

Robert Courtney, Dartford

Joe Anderson, Croydon Central

Roz Kaveney, Hackney South and Shoreditch

Nadia Amara, Chingford & Woodford Green, Ethnic Minority Officer

Kwee Matheson, Bury St Edmunds

Mike Young, Portsmouth South

Nicola Saunders, Worsley & Eccles South

Laura Schwartz, Lewisham and Deptford, Women’s officer, Brockley Labour Party

Jo Wilkinson, Hexham

Julian Wilson, Tonbridge and Malling, Chair

Lee Saunders, Worsley and Eccles South

Lorna Hicks, Oxford East

Steve Doone, Colchester

Mark Drew, Warrington South

Richard Rippin, Cambridge

Richard Banks, South Dorset

Diane Murray, Ealing north

David Irvine, Glasgow South West

Catherine Bacon, Liverpool Wavertree

Dr Paul Tanto, Twickenham

Anna Lilley, East Hampshire

Alison Rawles, Glasgow North

Kathleen Allen, Blackley and Brroughton

Rebecka Fowler, North east Cambridgeshire

Jerry Elsmore, Sheffield Brightside & Hillsborough

John Tressillian, Manchester

Daniel Brown, Workington

Peter Hampson, Brentwood and Ongar

Anna Pollert, Warwick and Leamington

Alan Gwynn, Maidenhead

John Gaskell, SW Surrey

Paula Johnson, Bristol North West

Dr Neil Wigglesworth, Lewisham West and Penge

Wendy Lewis, Caerphilly

Gavin Edwards, Walthamstow

Paul Savill, North Somerset

Alexander Hampson, Brentwood and Ongar

Dermot Christopher O’Connor, Wyre Forest

Joanne Simpson, Kingston-Upon-Hull

Marilyn Solomon, Greenwich

Adetayo Solomon, Greenwich

John Henry, Wrexham, Membship Sec

Jamie Garton, North West Leicestershire

Anne Greenslade, Labour International

Andrew Dickie, Norwich North

Paula Mitchell, Bristol South

Terry Walker, Brighton Pavilion

Peter Trewhitt, Derbyshire Dales

David Rhodes, West Dorset, Treasurer

James William Francis Parmenter, Braintree

Ghazal Haqani, East Ham

Paul Barlow, Hastings & Rye

James Ryder, Labour International (Paris & NE France)

Jacqueline Jones, Workington

Sarah Jones, Milton Keynes

James Craigie, Torridge and West Devon

Alan Jones, Workington

Rebecca Galbraith, Croydon North

Mario Wyn-Jones, Folkestone and Hythe

Brenda Ashton, Wirral South

Hannah Driver, Durham

Leslie Hearn, Holborn & St Pancras

Judith Kahn, Calder Valley

Natalie Loftus, Sheffield Central

Richard Songhurst, Maidstone

Meira Shore, Brent

Miriam Binder, Kemptown and Newhaven

Miriam Beeks, Hackney North

Richard Rawles, Edinburgh Northern and Leith

Mary Noble, Hove and Portslade

John Fisher, Lewes

David Worrall, South West Herts

Dawn B Judd, Preston

Moira Harwood, Royton North

Conor Sewell, Sevenoaks, LCFM Steering Committee member, Sevenoaks social media officer and disabilities officer

Kirsten Forkert, Birmingham Hall Green, Branch chair, Birmingham City University UCU (personal capacity)

Reuben Duffy, Airdrie and Shotts

Andrew Bowie, Cambridge

Ulrike Schmidt, Walthamstow, Vice chair of South Branch

Daniel Whittall, Halifax, Warley ward branch secretary

Paul Horn, Dulwich and West Norwood

Valerie Robertson, Westminster North

E. Rice, Weaver Vale

Andrea Gilbert, Putney, Women’s Officer

Magi Young, Exeter

Carol Westall, Hexham

Konnie Lloyd, Broxtowe

Sarah Kim Bryan, Montgomeryshire, Associate Director of Communication

David Shurlovk, South West Surrey, Branch Secretary Farnham

Jamie McCarthy, South Hackney and Shoreditch

Richard Bartholomew, Labour International South East Asia (Thailand)

Sabine Ebert-Forbes, Keighley, VC Campaigns

Farah Wise, Hammersmith

Andrew Dawn, Derby North

Darren Caudle, Cardiff North

Madeleine Brierley, Bolton West

Mike Payne, Cardiff South & Penarth

Fionna Wire, Lewisham Deptford

Seonaidh (John) Morton, Mid Fife & Glenrothes / Meadhan Fìobha’s Gleann Rathais, Treasurer / Ionmhasair

Timothy Mullen, Stoke-on-Trent South

Jane Kelly, Camberwell & Peckham

Emma Rattenbury, Sheffield Heeley, Membership Secretary Gleadless Valley Branch

Jeremy Lynton, Poplar and Limehouse

Natalie Sedacca, Islington South & Finsbury

Edna Mullen, Stoke-on-Trent South

Lauren Starkey, Hove and Portslade

Michael Yates, Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Lyn Prendergast, Bethnal Green and Bow

Gerard McLaughlin, Angus

Syed babur, Glen parva

Roger Cannon, Cardif South & Penarth

Stan Cook, Edinburgh North & Leith, Vice Chair Membership Edinburgh North & Leith

Ian Timpany, Bermondsey & Old Southwark

Katrina Allan, Mid Fife & Glenrothes

Penelope Jones, Bath

Jill Creed Taylor, Hastings and Rye

Lynn Jarvie, Nuneaton and Bedworth

Ray Gerlach, Hastings and Rye

Veronica Bolan, Glasgow East

Philippa Drew, Brentford & Isleworth

Joseph O’Toole, Rugby

Carole Anne Bridge, Labour international

Stephanie Williamson, Lewisham West & Penge

Steve Lee, Ealing Central and Acton

Anna Warrington, Hazel Grove and Marple

Barbara Callender, Battersea

Adam McNamara, Liverpool Riverside

Elaine Matuszewski, Guildford

Daniel Key, Bristol East Labour Part

Fran Davies, Carmarthenshire East

Lucy Grig, Edinburgh Southern/Edinburgh South

Justina Kiss, Labour International Netherlands

Howard Ricketts, Stevenage

Dan Davison, Cambridge

Rosy Bremer, Portsmouth South

Mike Cushman, Streatham

Loveday Smith, Labour International (Netherlands)

Stephen Rawles, Glasgow North

Charlotte Smith, SW Hertfordshire, Policy Officer, SW Herts

Peter Duffield, Fermanagh

John Williams, Penzance

Edward Williamson, Chipping Barnet

Pauline Spencer, Wavertree, Independent translator

Colin ODriscoll, Labour International, Vice Chair

Heidy Kempe-Böttcher, Manchester Withington

Owain Gardner, North West Durham, Secretary, Weardale Branch & Executive Member of NWD

Fiona Urquhart, Labour international, Luxembourg branch chair

Mike Cowley, Edinburgh North and Leith, Executive Committee

Nora Casey, Edinburgh Pentlands

C Jane Kaczynski, Edinburgh Southern

Mark Donovan, Cardiff Central

Ric Euteneuer, Stevenage, Executive

John Burgess, Tottenham

Peter, Croydon Fairfield

Nigel Evenden, Dewsbury

Josh Petzoldt, Holborn and St Pancras

Louise Shields, Edinburgh Southern

Nigel Munisamy, Tottenham

Martyn Rush, Oxford East, Cllr

Yvonne Forsey, Devizes

Stuart Lang, North East Fife

Eugene, Wimbledon

Virginia Yates, Cambridge

Pam Wortley, Sunderland Central, Delegate

Yvonne Bruce, Edinburgh North and Leith

Ms Hilary Lawson, brighton

Jeremy Isaacs, Streatham, Chair, Streatham Hill branch Labour Party

Holger Schmidt, Camborne, Redruth

Juliet Schofield, Streatham

Laura Swaffield, Vauxhall

Max Smith, Warwick & Leamington

Christian Brookes, Eastleigh

Jacob Butler, Derbyshire Dales

Mark Whyte, York Central

Cate Tuitt, Bethnal Green and Bow

Mark Findlay, Brighton Pavilion

Penelope Lawson, Cheshire East

Kim Peirce, Reading West

June Turnbull, Sunderland Central

Stan Smith, Broxtowe

Derek Pickard, North Warwickshire

Gareth Glynn, Streatham

Kathleen Hunt, Cannock Chase

Emma Barratt, North Tyneside

Carol Wandt, Plymouth

Sue Mew, Walthamstow

Ian Woolcomb, Bristol South

Sandy Paul, Poplar and Limehouse, Membership Coordinator, EC

Georgina Houston, Harrow West

Stephen Whiting, Stevenage

Jan Donaldson, Vauxhall

Anne Bird, Harrogate

Sacha Marten, Tonbridge and Malling, VC Membership, LGBT+ Officer

Bob Bollen, Twickenham

Peter Gillon, Halifax

Shoib Khan, Edinburgh South

Alice König, Fife

Ashley Kennedy, Stoke on Trent North

Derek Pheby, Salisbury

Gary Ironmonger, Streatham

Thomas Gilbert, Islington South & Finsbury

Michael Chanan, Windsor, Professor Emeritus

Margaret Graham, Edinburgh Southern

JE Stone., Bournemouth East

John Cunningham, Chorley, Lancshire

Shaun Green, Labour International

Lynne Fordyce, Leeds Central

Jennifer Wilson, East Dunbartonshire

United Kingdom, norwich south, Chris Meacock

Ruth Gillett, Glasgow Kelvin

Gerard Boyle, SW Surrey, Councillor

Hannah Lane, Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Jean Blaylock, Vauxhall

Lezley Marion Cameron, Edinburgh Southern, Councillor

Steffi Walker, Tooting

Tim Beecher, Brighton

David Powell, Crewe and Nantwich

Keith Martin, Finchley and Golders Green, GC

Chris O’Donovan, Harborough

Carolyn Jordin, Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough

Kevin Nicholls, Ludlow, Kevin Nicholls FRCPsych

H Mcdonald, North tyneside

Alistair Greaves, York, Branch Chair

Bob Mouncer, Hull West & Hessle

Lorna Wright, Colchester

A Barbara, Worcester

Peter Nelson, North Hull, Branch Chair

Alan Coles, South Northants

Erica Flint, South Lakes and Lonsdale

Andy Hoskins, Mole Valley

Dr Brigitte Anton, South Belfast

Phil Pemberton, Leeds East

Elizabeth Lewis, Bournemouth East, Councillor BCP

Majid Siadat, Streatham

Anne Lyons, Oxford East

Neil Bell, Manchester Central

Royston Knipe, Broadland

John Fox, Fareham

Jim Moody, Isle of Wight, Ryde Branch Secretary (personal capacity)

Evelyn Murray, Hastings and Rother

Susan Pashkoff, Leyton and Wanstead, Women’s Officer

Georgine Whiting, Stevenage

Anthony Gard, Lewisham Deptford

Anne Marie McCabe, North East Hampshire

Angie Mindel, Nottingham East

Bill Krol, Edinburgh Southern

Barry Errington, Crewe and Nantwich

Peter Green, Hackney North

Margaret Masterman, Boston and Skegnedd

Joan Twelves, Vauxhall

Simon Kane, Camden

Stephen Watts, Horsham,. West Sussex

Richard Taylor, Battersea

Patricia Holgate, Broughton

Vivienne Littlebury, Louth & Horncastle

Mr Terence R Turner, Swansea

Celia Wilson, Wantage, District Councillor, Town Councillor, Vice-chair (membership)

Diane Roome, Poplar and Limehouse

Evaldo Dutra, Barnet

Steven Peart, Tynemouth

Julia Bard, islington North, Branch delegate to GC

Tony Roome, Poplar & Limehouse

Doreen Clifford, Hazel Grove

Jamil Ismaili, Cardiff South & Penarth

Rick Gaehl, Totnes, Secretary, Totnes

Leofranc Holford-Strevens, Oxford West and Abingdon

Peter Gilbert, Pudsey

Karol Florek, Cambridge

Martin Jewitt, Folkestone & Hythe

Alice Bondi, Penrith and the Border

Jenny Secretan, Newcastle Central

Cris Clark, Stevenage

Bern McGowan, Chingford and Woodford Green

Denise Abel, Labour international, Italy and Malta

Philip Jones, Stourbridge

John Stuttle, Vauxhall, Vauxhall TULO, Father of the Unite Chapel at Guardian and Observer

Helen Alipaz, Totnes, Women’s Officer

Celia Stephenson-Bird, Ipswich

Anne-Marie O’Reilly, Lewisham

Chris Kirk, Vauxhall

Dr Angela Rae, Hove

Laurie Butler, Derbyshire Dales

Linda Foster, Brent North

M.Pelfrey, Brentford and Isleworth

Charles Birch, Pudsey

RSJ Briggs, Lewisham Deptford

Claire E. Birch, Pudsey

Nick Levine, Cambridge

Roger Kerfoot, Oldham East & Saddleworth

Chris Jefferies, Bristol West

Gill McCall, Wimbledon

John Gardner, Stevenage

Carmen Williams, Mid Bedfordshire, Women’s Officer

Thomas, Colchester

Mark Catterall, Calder Valley

Nathan Roberts, Wokingham

Jon Clay, Vauxhall

Margaret Knell, Harborough

Ruth Milsom, Sheffield Hallam, Candidate for Crookes & Crosspool ward 2021

Rachel Holland, North Croydon

Philip Arrowsmith, Leicester South

Sally Parrott, Guildford

Steve Furber, Mid Sussex

Alison Rawles, Glasgow North

Patricia Banke, Islington South and Finsbury, Ward Vice Chair

Robert Mitchell, Harborough

Yussef Robinson, North & Leith

Jeffrey Hurford, Ogmore

Jane Smith, North Cornwall

Charlie Hore, Hackney North

Lesley Letts, West Dorset

Francis Clegg, Carshalton & Wallington

Levan Tkeshelashvili, West Norfolk

Emma Warden, Derby South

Mary Jones, Swansea East

Helen Spriggs, Bethnal Green and Bow, Co-Chair, Unite branch LE1267

James Beckles, West Ham, Councillor

Kevin Tolhurst, Tonbridge and Malling

Holden Mutevera, Hampstead & Kilburn

Andrew Wincott, Selby and Ainsty

Katherine Payne, High Peak

Fraser Robertson, MK South

Mark Bebbington, Bury North, Unite delegate

Valerie Jeffries, Faversham and Mid Kent

Michelle Jose, Truro

As Kam, Battersea

Adrian Yardley, Milton Keynes North

Durah Ashton, Liverpool

Mark Jones, Aldershot

Eric Chipulina, West Suffolk

Ruth Aylett, Edinburgh Southern, Exec member

Ron Cohen, Finchley & Golders Green

Monika Duda, Tower Hamlets

Hayley Griffin, Edinburgh Northern and Leith

Carol Milner, Coventry North West

Klara Kofen, Tooting

Andrew Roberts, Hackney South

Simon Williams, Blackley and Broughton

Marcus Weeks, Hastings & Rye

Lisa Martinez, Southwark

Alison Starkey, Wansbeck

Mary Scott, Rochford and Southend East

Phil Cawston, Brighton Pavilion

Leon Jevons, Cannock Chase

Geoff Ryan, Carmarthen East and Dynefwr

Will Scarnell, Hampstead and Kilburn

C.Neil Thomas, New Forest West

Ann Kramer, Hastings & Rye

Jimmy Kelly, Labour International

Keith Bradbury, Cannock Chase

Clive Hopper, Gower

Benjamin Wrigley, Newcastle North

Charli Langford, Bethnal Green & Bow

Cam, Bethnal Green and Bow

Jenny Mahimbo, Labour International, chair (in a personal capacity)

Stuart Goodman, Finchley & Golders Green

Valerie Bossman-Quarshie, Islington North

Mona Adam, Kensington, BAME Officer

Nigel Harper, Edinburgh Southern, Political Education Officer

Jonathan Paige, Suffolk Coastal

Wendy Stevenson, Congleton

Andrew Nodroum, Labour International

Polly Wicks, Lewisham West & Penge

William Nicholson, Haywards Heath

Malcolm & Linda, Warwick

Ralph Keith Redhead, Southwark

Pete Firmin, Hampstead & Kilburn, chair

Christine d’Avoine, Leeds North East

Jak Webb, Labour International

Ollie Parham, Bristol south, Teacher

Eben Marks, Sheffield Heeley

Niki Gandy, Cannock chase

David Azpiazu Torres, Camberwell and Peckham

Geoff Taylor, Oxford West and Abingdon, Secretary, Kidlington & Yarnton BLP

Nicola Mathers, Waveney, Vice Chair membership

Zulfqar Ali, Bethnal Green & Bow

Mary Crick, Tunbridge Wells

Deborah Hansen, Harborough, Branch Disability officer

Angie Smith, Sheffield Heeley

Puru Miah, Bethnal Green and Bow, Councillor

Keith Jackson, Sheffield Heeley

Anne Amison, Walsall South

Steve Bodswoeth, Northampton South

Chris Rawlinson, Sheffield Hallam

Roisin Dargan-Peel, Rossendale and Darwen

Mr Jonathan Crispin Kaye-Morrell, Norwich South

Michelle Donovan, Garston and Halewood

Graeme Beard, Pontypridd

John Bond, Oxford East, Representative for European matters

Helen Kummer, Totne

Mike Vessey, Chelsea&Fulham, Vice Chair

Kyle Bellamy, Edinburgh Northern and Leith

John Middleton, Riverside, Liverpool

Tony Simpson, Rushcliffe, Bertrand Russell Peace Foundation

Diane Phizacklea, Cannock Chase

Sylvia Cohen, Finchley and Golders Green

Roslyn Gowers, Mid Worcestershire, Secretary

Ian Holton, Bath

Alison Edie, Edinburgh Eastern

John Dunn, Somerton and Frome

Eddie Hornby, Stevenage

Ian Mitchell, Didsbury East

Mike O’Neill, Oxford West and Abingdon

James Barling, Sleaford and North Hykeham

Martin Dewey-Findell, Broxtowe

Valerie Quinn, Mid Bedfordshire, Treasurer

Pete Keenan, Dover

Rona Campbell, Derbyshire Dales

Elaine Hale, Rushcliffe

Anne wake, Derbyshire Dales

Diana Barnes, Easleigh, Hampshire Unison Retired Members’ Section Committee

Ian Townson, Battersea

Rhys Goode, Vauxhall

Peter Johnson, North Ayrshire

Adriana Brinsmead-Stockham, Kingston upon Thames

Roger Creegan, Burnley

Bradley Allsop, Lincoln

Dorothy van Heeswyk, Streatham

Jane Jackson, Twickenham

Dickie Davies, Stockport, Councillor

Jeannette Thomas, Stevenage

James Hignett, Mid Bedfordshire

Catriona Lischka, Vauxhall, Secretary, Ferndale ward

Alison Jose, Newcastle-under-Lyme

Rosalind Austin, Camberwell and Peckham, Womens officer

Paul Kirsch, Ashford

David Harries, Bridgend

Cllr John Paschoud, Lewisham West & Penge

Wendy Sindall, Harborough

Dorothea Jessop, Lewisham West and Penge

Paul Tindall, Kemptown and Peacehaven

Fred Leplat, Finchley & Golders Green

Dave Hill, Brighton Pavilion, Former Labour Group Leader (E.Sx.)

Annie Simon, South Swindon

Valerie Binney, Sheffield Central, Branch Exec 2011 to 2017

Pete Radcliff, Broxtowe

Jeff Salway, Edinburgh Southern

Alex Heslop, Bethnal Green & Bow

Peter Brown, Erith & Thamesmead

Gary de Banke, Nottingham East

Andy Gregg, St Albans

Deborah Knight, Finchley & Golders Green

Linda Hasselmyr, Worcester

Rimone Newman, Bristol West

Lyn Eynon, Cardiff South and Penarth

John Whitney, Norwich South, Labour Party Branch Organiser

Pamela Blakelock, Dulwich and West Norwood, Delegate to GC. Vice chair of branch

Alfred Gliddon, Kingswood

Patrick Jenkins, Greenwich and Woolwich, LEF Exec Member

Clare Brown, Broxtowe

Graham Arthur Lambert, Broxtowe

Ruth Roberts, Norwich South

Christine McFarlane, Edinburgh North

Stephen Wagg, Leicester South

Tom McCormick, Wrexham, Party member, NASUWT rep

Paul M Prendergast, East Dunbartonshire

Ursula Canton, Glasgow North

Carole Anne Quinn, Rossendale & Darwen

Ruth Ford, Bristol East

David Armstrong, Lichfield

James Ryński-Kelsall, Kemptown

Stephanie Grant, Tottenham

Robin Sivapalan, Brent Central, Secretary, Brent Community branch, Unite the Union

Margaret Hunter, Darlington

Douglas, Newham

Abel Harvie-Clark, Newcastle East

John Murray, Hornsey and Wood Green

Elena Nardi, South Norwich

Gordon Flear, Gorton, Manchester Gorton

Ian Garfield Jones, Skipton & Ripon

Peter Daw, Mid Worcestershire

Liam McQuade, Bethnal Green and Bow, Education officer

Catherine Brereton, Wimbledon

Ken Edwards, Newham

Martin Housden, Hackney South

Gideon Ben-Tovim, Riverside, OBE

Matt Creasey, Stevenage, Stevenage South Branch Secretary

Lorcan Whitehead, Colchester, Borough Councillor, Political Education Officer

Don Flynn, Greenwich & Woolwich

Andy Warren, Lewisham Deptford

Steven Carver, Bethnal Green & Bow

Mary Flannery, Skipton and Ripon

Angus Hebenton, Bolton South East

Theo van de Bilt, Hertford Stortford

Vincent Kehoe, Stretford

Sarah Chapman, Hertford and Stortford, Secretary

Mark Pryke, Ceredigion

Martin Page, Lewisham East

Lesley Whitfield, City of Chester

Dorothy Macedo, Worthing West

Peter Bone, Broxtowe

Rosemary Robinson, Charnwood

Simon Heywood, North East Derbyshire

Janine Brady, Louth and Horncastle

Valerie Chaplin, Portsmouth South, Bremain Council

Patrick Blandford, Taunton Deane

Bruce Robinson, Stockport

Christine Martin, Cannock Chase, Chair & Secretary

Susan Hocking, Mid Worcestershire, Evesham Branch Labour Party Secretary

Susan Dorrell, Tottenham

Claire Shipp, South West Bedfordshire

Eddy Knasel, Bristol West

Mike Eliot, Islington

Jo Hiley, Sheffield Central

Kate Seymour, Colchester

Kai Stuart, Edinburgh Central

Kevin Harrison, South Suffolk

Brian Cantrill, Nottingham East

Vicky Bostock, Surrey

Alan Theasby, Middlesbrough, Chair, Unite Community Tees & Durham branch

Margarida Fawke, Clwyd West

Peter Allan, North Devon

Martin Bailey, Vale of Clwyd

Alan White, Streatham

George Cook, Northampton South

Patrick Mc Fadden, Kensington & Chelsea

Gregg Birch, South Tottenham

Jenny Brown, Hendon, EC officer

Stuart Winstanley, Cardiff North

Catriona Jarvis, Lewisham Deptford

Dave Statham, Forest of Dean

Lawrence Welch, Durham

Wisty Thomas, Wimbledon

Mike Dolan, Weaver Vale

Brian Eadon, Clwyd South, TULO

Janice Kelly, Altrincham and Sale West

Jill Westendorp, West Dorset

Dr Neil Faulkner, St Albans, Archaeologist and Historian

Janine Booth, Lewes

Ingo Marowsky, Streatham, TULO

Chris Allen, Leicester West

Stephen Rodger Benson, Edinburgh Central

James Jackson, Croydon North

Ross McKenzie, Edinburgh Central, Campaign Co-ordinator

Kas Witana, Penistone & Stocksbridge, Political Education Officer

Pamela Edmondosn, Barrow & Furness

Benjamin Chadwick, Labour International

Glenn Howe, Newcastle East

Mike Coble, Cunninghame South

Michael Wongsam, West Bromwich East

Leslie Lloyd, Staffordshire Moorlands

Steve Ainsworth, Mid Worcestershire, Chair (Acting)

Charles Christopher Gray, Chipping Barnet

M Murphy, Scunthorpe, Sec BLP

Jacqueline Conway, Brent Central

Gerard Burke, MK South

Helen McCabe, Broxtowe

Liz Angus, Swansea

Roland England, Chipping Barnet

Anne-Marie Le Gall, Ynys Môn

Christopher Bright, Camberwell & Peckham

William Gwynfor Robertd, Ynys Môn

Claudia Sorvillo, Wokingham

Grenville Matta, St. Austell

Stanisław Raychell, Bristol North East

Gerard Haresnape, Conwy

Charles Pendlebury, Altrincham and Sale

Gerard Haresnape, Aberconwy

Sarah McAuliffe, Chislehurst

Jenefer Ford, Mid Norfolk

Andrew Blewett, Exeter

Joe Gluza, Cambridge

Irena Paxton, Cardiff South & Penarth

Graham Watson, North Wiltshire

Philip Ward, Sheffield Central, UNISON Member

Naomi Andrews, Rushcliffe

Linda Weatherhead, Crawley

Kourosh Karimi, Worthing

Paul Russell, Shipley

Mazdak Afshar, Merton

Adrian Scandrett, South Northamptonshire

Pauline Di Chiara, Hazel Grove

Patrick Wood, Richmond Park

Richard Moore, Preseli Pembs

Annemieke Waite, North Somerset

Joe Russell, Streatham, Streatham Young Labour Campaigns officer

Michaela Benson, Canterbury

Jill Smith, Edisbury

June Bains, South Shields

Mike Rowley, Oxford East, City Councillor

Nick Chandler, Carshalton & Wallington

John Johnstone Percival, Newcastle East

John Brunton, Hampstead and Kilburn

Nicola Quinn, Poplar and Limehouse, Social Media Officer

Mary Stow, Hammersmith & Shepherd’s Bush

Sean Conway, Nottingham East

Benjamin Hobhouse, Yeovil

Michael O’Hagan, Bristol East

Stefan Lacny, Cambridge

Kristian Ravnkilde, Broxtowe

Cindy Torn, Exeter

Sheila Ravnkilde, Broxtowe

Wendy Harland, Bolton West

Heelah Schoham, Camberwell & Peckham

Valerie Leyland, Broxtowe

Florence Arthur, Burton and Uttoxeter, Sub branch chair Horninglow/Stretton

Debra Smith, Broxtowe

Colin Luker, Totnes, Town Councillor

Dorothy Whittaker, Penistone and Upper Don

Sandra Kig, Newton Abbot

Kayleigh Rippingale, Colchester

Carl Rowlands, Labour International

Davis St Marthe, Lewisham Deptford, Bame officer

Susan Colenso, Truro and Falmouth

Rosemary Waterhouse, West Worcestershire

Helen Russell, Mid Worcestershire

Caroline Powls, Finchley and Golders Green

Sophie Cannivady, Lewisham Deptford

Dave Lewney, East Worthing & Shoreham

Beth Cumming, Edinburgh Central

Stirling Smith, Bolton West

Ben Duncan-Duggal, Dulwich and West Norwood

Sandy Critchley, Bethnal Green and Bow

Mark Pearson, Mid Sussex

Claudia Mooney, Hampshire

Norman Traub, Southend West

Christina Downes, Shipley

Annie Heining, Suffolk

Joan Thomas, Dulwich & West Norwood

Marc Gibson, Rushcliffe, Treasurer

John Castleford, Labour International

Heike Herbert, Dartford

Elizabeth Brenda Worrall, Leicester South

Thomas Mcilhatton, Colchester

Peter Flack, Leicester South, Joint Political Education Officer

David Haslam, Mid Worcs, Evesham Branch Chair

Julie Speed, Louth and Horncastle

Sara Luis de Jesus, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Deirdre Krymer, Holborn and St. Pancras

William David Johns, Caerphilly

Mark Krymer, Holborn and St. Pancras

Bernard Forbes, Labour International

Anthony Stapleton, Edmonton

Christopher Lucas, Wirral South

Suzanne Martiny, Hove

Keith Williams, Carmarthen West and South Pembrokehire

Mark Hindmarsh, Brighton Kemp Town

Elizabeth Dresner, Finchley and Golders Green

Ruth Fryer, Canterbury

Mary O’Gorman, Hall Green

Jonathan Clive Cooper, Greenwich and Woolwich, Greenwich Momentum organiser and youth rep

Judith Southern, The Cities of London and Westminster

Nicky Bashall, Colne Valley

Chris Batchelor, Sheffield Hallam

Viv Eden, Ceredigion, Women’s Officer

Jacqueline Rust, Sleaford & North Hykeham

Amanda Kent, Ealing Central & Acton

Clare Bickle, Sherwood

Faraz Choudhry, Heeley, Sheffield

Adrienne Thomas, Brighton and Hove

Enrico Soresini, Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Lizzie Bird, Westmorland & Lonsdale

Ulrike, Hackney South & Shoreditch

Edward Earl, Orpington

Vijay Jackson, Edinburgh Central CLP, Political Education Officer

Matthew Caddis, Bradford East

Jack Nilsen, Leyton & Wanstead

Rita Holland, North Croydon

Benjamin Eckford, Newcastle upon Tyne North

Margaret Tennent, Camborne, Redruth and Hayle

Linda Lomax, Louth and Horncastle

Paul Forey, Coventry North West

Jill Pack, Hornsey & Wood Green, Branch Secretary

Nick Maggs, Ipswich

Laurence Connell, Nottingham East

Liam Cosgrove, Newcastle East

Hong Luo, York Central, TSSA Delegate

Neil Cameron, Sheffield Central

John Armour, Gedling

Carole Allison, Reading East

Hazel Waters, Lewisham West and Penge

Carole Leathwood, Eastbourne

Julie Cross, N E Derbyshire

Peter Stolwoode, Preston North

Anthony Richardson, Oxford East