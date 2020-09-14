MPs approve controversial internal market bill by 340 votes to 263

Boris Johnson’s controversial internal markets bill passed its second reading in the House of Commons tonight by a majority of 77, with 340 MPs voting in favour of the legislation and 263 votes against.

The bill has been the source of much tension within the Conservative Party after a minister confirmed last week that it could lead to the UK government breaking international law by overriding the Northern Ireland protocol.

The vote saw a small rebellion by Tory MPs, with a number of them abstaining. Former Chancellor Sajid Javid was among the rebels, saying earlier in the day that it was “not clear” why the bill was needed.

Starmer did not himself contribute to the Commons debate today as he entered coronavirus self-isolation this morning after being told that a member of his household had showed possible symptoms of Covid-19.

Standing in for him, Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband argued the new law was a risk to the Northern Ireland peace process, saying: “This is not just legislative hooliganism, it is hooliganism on the most sensitive of issues.”

He added: “What the Prime Minister is coming to this House to tell us today is that his flagship achievement, the deal he told us was a triumph, the deal he said was ‘oven-ready’, the deal on which he fought and won the general election is now contradictory and ambiguous.”

The government has claimed that the internal markets bill is being put forward in order to protect the Good Friday agreement, but the assertion has been heavily criticised by the Labour Party and former Prime Ministers.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis admitted to the Commons last week that the new bill would “break international law” – though said it would only do so “in a very specific and limited way”.