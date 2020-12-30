Liveblog: MPs debate and vote on Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit deal

Parliament has been recalled today for a vote on the legislation – the EU (future relationship) bill – that will implement Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit trade deal. The vote in the House of Commons is expected at around 3pm, then the Lords will consider the bill until around 11pm. Keir Starmer has described the agreement as “very, very thin” but Labour MPs are being whipped to vote in favour of it. We followed the debate contributions and the expected rebellion via this liveblog, which is now closed…



