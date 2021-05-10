Boris Johnson must stop using position to fund “lavish lifestyle”, says Rayner

Angela Rayner has argued that Boris Johnson must stop using his position “as an opportunity to fund his lavish lifestyle and enrich his mates” following news that he is being investigated by the parliamentary commissioner for standards.

The Prime Minister is being investigated by the standards watchdog over a £15,000 Caribbean holiday last year, as well as the Electoral Commission for a potential breach of the code of conduct in relation to the refurb of his Downing Street flat.

“Another day, another investigation into Boris Johnson for more sleaze and dodgy dealings,” Rayner commented today. “The public have a right to know who paid for Boris Johnson’s luxury Caribbean holiday and the renovation of his flat.

“Most importantly, we need to know what these donors were promised or expected in return for their generosity. As we have seen over the last year, Tory donors have received a very high return on their investment in the form of government contracts.

“Boris Johnson needs to stop using the office of Prime Minister as an opportunity to fund his lavish lifestyle and enrich his mates.”

Johnson took a trip to Mustique to celebrate New Year last year. According to the Daily Mail, Johnson spent ten days in a luxury villa in a stay worth £15,000 provided by Carphone Warehouse founder and Conservative donor David Ross.

The Prime Minister recorded a “benefit in kind” from the party donor on his register of interests. But Ross prompted questions when he initially denied having paid for the holiday, before saying that he had “facilitated” the trip.

On the launch of the investigation by the watchdog this morning, a spokesperson for Ross said: “Mr Ross facilitated accommodation for Mr Johnson on Mustique valued at £15,000. Therefore this is a benefit in kind from Mr Ross to Mr Johnson, and Mr Johnson’s declaration to the House of Commons is correct.”

The commissioner for standards investigates allegations and complaints against MPs. Currently, nine MPs are under investigation by the watchdog. If Johnson is found to be in breach of the rules, he could be made to apologise.

In more serious cases, the commissioner can submit a report to the parliamentary select committee on standards. The committee can impose sanctions on MPs, including suspending them from parliament for a number of days.

The move by the commissioner follows the launch of an investigation into the refurbishment of the flat by the Electoral Commission last month, as it said it had “reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred”.

The probe by the elections authority is currently only set to examine the Conservative Party, not Johnson himself. This means that the result may be that a party official is referred by the commission to the police.

Johnson has told parliament that he “covered the cost” of the refurb but has not denied receiving £58,000 from Tory peer and donor David Brownlow as a loan in the first place, as alleged, despite not declaring the transaction.