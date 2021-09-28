Finely balanced vote sees Labour to Win candidates gain half of NCC CLP seats

Labour conference newly elected four representatives on the party’s disciplinary body, the national constitutional committee (NCC), in a finely balanced vote that saw the pro-leadership wing of the party gain two seats.
Labour to Win, the main factional group supportive of Keir Starmer, celebrated on Monday night as it was revealed that two of its endorsed candidates topped the ballot, which will reduce the number of Momentum-backed reps on the body.
The results of the NCC ballot to elect four local party representatives are as follows:
Arooj Shah (backed by Labour to Win) – 211,618 – ELECTED
Judi Billing (backed by Labour to Win) – 209,400 – ELECTED
Rheian Davies (backed by Momentum) – 203,664 – ELECTED
Emine Ibrahim (backed by Momentum) – 203,369 – ELECTED
Anna Dyer (backed by Momentum) – 198,458
Joanne Harding (backed by Labour to Win) – 192,522
Edith Macauley (backed by Labour to Win) – 191,390
Annabelle Harle (backed by Momentum) – 181,930
Arooj Shah, Judi Billing, Rheian Davies and Emine Ibrahim were elected to the NCC. Current NCC chair Anna Dyer lost her seat, coming fifth in the ballot for four local party reps.
It was estimated by Labour to Win that their candidates received 51% of the vote, while Momentum ones secured 49%, with a swing of 25% to Labour to Win since 2019.
Starmer pledged to scrap the NCC – a quasi-judicial body made up of elected representatives – in his leadership campaign last year, but the body will continue to exist.
While the new complaints process mandated by the Equality and Human Rights Commission will apply to those related to protected characteristics, the NCC will be used for all other disciplinary cases.
