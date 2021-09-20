Labour for a Green New Deal conference motion ruled back in after appeal

The conference motion on the climate crisis promoted by Labour for a Green New Deal has been approved for debate by the conference arrangements committee after activists appealed the decision made on Thursday to rule it ‘out of order’.

The ‘green jobs revolution’ proposal, passed by 25 local parties and backed by Momentum, the Fire Brigades Union and MPs such as Rebecca Long-Bailey and Zarah Sultana, had been said to cover too many subjects for one motion.

Unlike some of the other green new deal motions sent to conference, the one promoted by campaign group Labour for a Green New Deal advocates policies such as universal free broadband and a national care service.

Reacting to the decision today by the CAC to overturn its earlier ruling, Labour for a Green New Deal co-founder Chris Saltmarsh said: “We’re thrilled to see this decision overturned.

“Conference next week will now be a chance for the whole party to come together and embrace a Green New Deal which is built on public ownership and mass investment, and spans right across our economy, from green technology to universal basic services such as transport and care.

“Finally, we are glad that the committee has agreed with us when we say that our motion does and always did wholly relate to climate change: climate change will touch every area of our lives, and to stand a chance our response has to too.”

Under Keir Starmer’s leadership, the Labour Party has committed to a Green New Deal, starting with £30bn of new investment to create 400,000 jobs in manufacturing and low carbon industries.