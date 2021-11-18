Full list: Candidates in Labour’s South Yorkshire mayoral selection race

Labour members in South Yorkshire have been told the full list of hopefuls standing to replace Dan Jarvis as the party’s mayoral candidate, with nominations in the contest now open.

Candidates have until December 3rd before the nomination period closes. Members will then vote between January 5th and 26th, after which the final result will be revealed.

Below is the full longlist of South Yorkshire mayoral selection candidates:

Rachael Blake, Don Valley CLP

Lewis Blake Dagnall, Sheffield Central CLP

Oliver Coppard, Sheffield Central CLP

Jayne Dunn, Sheffield Central CLP

Mazher Iqbal, Sheffield South East CLP

Dominic Jones, Barnsley Central CLP

Jake Kearsley, Doncaster Central CLP

Labour set the timetable for selecting its new South Yorkshire candidate last week, after incumbent Dan Jarvis announced in September that he would continue to serve as an MP but will not be contesting the next election in May 2022.

The mayoral position started out as an unpaid, powerless position but a devolution deal was struck by Jarvis between the boroughs, combined authority and government, and the post has now gained a salary and statutory powers.

The South Yorkshire mayor has powers over transport, strategic planning, and coordinating investment and skills. Jarvis has also agreed an economic renewal package worth up to £860m for the region.

Jarvis, the Labour MP for Barnsley Central and current South Yorkshire mayor, was selected as Labour’s Sheffield City Region mayoral candidate in March 2018 and was elected to the post two months later to serve a four-year term.

As Labour’s candidate in the 2018 inaugural election, he won a total of 122,635 votes compared to 37,738 for Ian Walker of the Conservatives. Jarvis secured 47.1% of votes on the first round and 74% on the second.