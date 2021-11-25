Labour Party Graphic Designers launches charity calendar to fund food banks

Labour Party Graphic Designers, a collective of designers supportive of the Labour Party, has offered party members a new Christmas gift idea by launching a charity calendar that will raise money for food banks.

The Labour Movement Charity Calendar 2022 has been by LPGD created in collaboration with Tides of History, a project that explores events throughout Labour history, British politics and working-class culture.

Like the inaugural charity calendar created by the two groups last year, when over £8,000 was raised for the Trussell Trust, it will set out key events from Labour history – with over 125 dates, up from the last 2021 edition.

Familiar dates observed such as Easter are replaced in the calendar with important events such as Keir Hardie’s birthday, the election of the Attlee government, the nationalisation of the coal industry and Ed Balls Day.

Each month is accompanied by a featured poster design, with an A4 poster print on the reverse of the page. The designs are a mix of new, original artwork by supporters and classic posters from the party or wider labour movement.

Labour Party Graphic Designers was set up in 2019 as an informal group of designers using their skills to support Labour. Alongside charitable fundraising, the organisation publishes quarterly ‘artpacks’ around particular themes.

Members of the collective create campaign material for Labour candidates and trade unions across the country. The LPGD website includes a directory of designers for local parties and campaigns to contact individual creatives.

The calendars cost £20 each. All orders placed before December 10th will be delivered in time for Christmas, according to Labour Design, and all proceeds will go to UK food bank charity The Trussell Trust.