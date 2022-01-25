Labour welcomes police investigation into Downing Street parties

Labour has welcomed the announcement by Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick today that the police will now investigate “a number of events” held in Downing Street and Whitehall during coronavirus lockdowns in the last two years.

After weeks of stories about Downing Street parties attended by Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and others, Dick confirmed this morning to the London Assembly that the threshold for criminal investigation has been met.

Dick said four conditions had to apply: there had to be evidence; those involved had to know they were committing an offence; the cases had to risk undermining the law; and there had to be little ambiguity about a reasonable defence.

The Cabinet Office has been investigating the gatherings in a probe led by Sue Gray. Dick said today that the police decision to investigate has been made on the basis of what the Cabinet Office has disclosed and an assessment by the police.

Reacting to the news, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “We welcome this investigation by the Metropolitan police. With Boris Johnson’s Downing Street now under police investigation, how on earth can he think he can stay on as Prime Minister?

“Millions of people are struggling to pay the bills, but Boris Johnson and his government are too wrapped up in scandal to do anything about it. Boris Johnson is a national distraction. Conservative MPs should stop propping him up and he should finally do the decent thing and resign.”

LabourList understands that Rayner has had an urgent question granted in parliament, expected at around 1pm today, to ask the minister for the Cabinet Office for a statement on the status of the investigation into Downing Street parties.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “The investigation being carried out by Sue Gray is continuing. There is in ongoing contact with the Metropolitan Police Service.” But it has been widely reported that the Sue Gray report will be delayed.

Dick told the London Assembly that fixed penalty notices would not “necessarily be issued in every instance and to every person involved”. She also said the police would not confirm which gatherings in particular were being investigated.

“We will not be giving a running commentary on our current investigations, but I cannot assure you that we will give updates at significant points, as we would generally do,” the Met Police commissioner said.

The news of the Metropolitan Police investigation emerged during a meeting of Boris Johnson’s cabinet today. According to Sky News, the Cabinet Office was aware from the end of last week that the probe was a likely outcome.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the House of Commons, remarked as the news emerged that “the government is going from strength to strength” and “the government has done an amazing job”. He described Johnson’s leadership as “brilliant”.

Commenting on the news, London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I welcome confirmation that the Met police is investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of the law.

“The public rightly expect the police to uphold the law without fear or favour, no matter who that involves, and I have been clear that members of the public must be able to expect the highest standards from everyone, including the Prime Minister and those around him.”