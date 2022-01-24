PM forced to order another Cabinet Office inquiry after Nusrat Ghani claims

Another scandal, another Cabinet Office inquiry. Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani publicly claimed over the weekend that her “Muslimness was raised as an issue” at a reshuffle meeting when she was sacked as a minister in 2020. After insisting that she should make a formal complaint, despite Ghani being clear that the Conservative Party complaints process would not be the right route as it was government business, the Prime Minister has now asked the Cabinet Office to investigate. As ever, Tory backbencher Michael Fabricant has defended the government in the worst possible way, calling Ghani’s allegation a “lame excuse”, describing the timing as “very suspicious” and remarking: “She’s hardly someone who’s obviously a Muslim.” Ghani has asked to see the terms of reference.

That brings us to Sue Gray. The government has refused to confirm that her highly anticipated report will be published in full because the terms of reference state only that the findings will be released. (If anyone is in the mood for leaking, later this week seems like a good time.) No 10 officials have privately admitted to holding back information from Gray because they were initially advised to remove incriminating evidence and because they are scared of potential ramifications, as it is not an independent inquiry. The Gray report still promises to make for interesting reading, however, with Dominic Cummings and police officers who guard Downing Street set to be interviewed. The police are also involved in government business because Tory MP William Wragg is going to discuss with them accusations of “blackmail” against No 10.

Amid so many scandals and investigations, Labour is in a good position to prosecute the case that the Conservatives are failing to address the central issue of the day: our rising cost of living. The opposition party has called on the government to urgently use parliamentary time this week – because there is space in the calendar – to bring forward a vote on plans to reduce energy bills. But as shadow Treasury minister Pat McFadden says: “The Tories are hopelessly distracted by chaos of their own making.” In the longer term for Labour, a new Labour Together report called ‘Labour’s Covenant’ has put forward proposals for the party’s political renewal, from updating the ‘everyday economy’ to reforming the union. Jon Cruddas MP has written for LabourList today about the ideas. Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for everything Labour, every weekday morning.