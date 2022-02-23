PMQs: Johnson channels Jekyll and Hyde, making partisan jibes but extolling unity

“The Prime Minister promised, in the event of invasion, he would unleash a full package of sanctions. If not now, then when?” Keir Starmer challenged Boris Johnson on his response to Russia at PMQs today, following widespread concern over the weakness of sanctions unveiled by the government. MPs from all parties criticised the lacklustre response when Johnson told them just five banks and three wealthy individuals would be affected. Labour has been supportive of sanctions targeted at the Vladimir Putin regime throughout the Ukraine crisis, but Starmer again pushed Johnson to go further: “Russia has invaded, and it’s time to act.”

The Labour leader repeated his call for Johnson to ask Ofcom to review Russia Today’s licence, which Starmer described as Putin’s “personal propaganda tool”. Johnson managed to claim both that the minister had already done so and add: “We should leave it up to Ofcom rather than politicians to decide which media organisations to ban. That’s what Russia does.” On people linked to Putin laundering money through UK housing, the Prime Minister pledged to “peel back the facade on beneficial ownership of property” – but committed only to bringing forward the promised economic crime bill at the next parliamentary session. Starmer pledged Labour’s support if it were brought forward now.

The Labour leader also criticised the government’s elections bill highlighting that, as it stands, it would allow “unfettered” donations from overseas through shell companies to UK political parties. Johnson replied: “The largest single corporate donation to the Labour Party came from a member of the Chinese Communist Party.”

It was a strange case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde this afternoon. The Prime Minister jumped between taking partisan potshots, then thanking Labour for its support; making spurious claims about the opposition, then extolling the virtue of cross-party unity. Moments after alleging a dodgy link to the CCP, Johnson described himself as “genuinely grateful” to Starmer for his “tone” and for supporting the sanctions, adding: “We in the UK should stand absolutely united.”

International crises do tend to engender cross-party unity, at least more so than other issues debated in parliament. In that respect, tragic and worrying developments in Ukraine have been a godsend for the Prime Minister. Just as pressure on Johnson was reaching its zenith in the ‘partygate’ scandal, an international crisis diverted attention. And yet, despite the cover the situation provides, Johnson could not contain himself from making petty, partisan jabs.

But the crisis is also a moment in which Starmer can define his character in juxtaposition to that of the Prime Minister. Disregard for the seriousness of a dire situation has been a hallmark of Johnson’s political career. Just as with his partying during the pandemic, however, military action is difficult to make light of. Batting away another party-political jibe from Johnson, Starmer said today: “I’m not going to be deflected from the unity that this House needs just at the moment.” The Labour leader is always keen to stress his credentials as a ‘serious’ politician – and his hope today will have been that this strength came through again.