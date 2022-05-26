Ex-Labour MP Claudia Webbe loses appeal against harassment conviction

Former Labour MP Claudia Webbe has lost her appeal against her conviction after being found guilty last year of harassing a woman and being sentenced to ten weeks imprisonment, suspended for two years.

The MP for Leicester East, who currently sits in the Commons as an Independent after being expelled from the Labour Party last November, when she was awarded the ten-week custodial sentence, lost her appeal at Southwark Crown Court today.

The MP was found guilty of targeting Michelle Merrit between September 2018 and April 2020. The MP was suspended from the Labour Party, and had the whip suspended, as soon as allegations came to light in September 2020.

A Labour spokesperson said in October, when the sentence was issued: “The Labour Party strongly condemns Claudia Webbe’s actions and she should now resign.”

Webbe’s suspended custodial sentence – which would have triggered a recall petition by which residents can vote to remove a sitting MP – has been quashed and replaced with a 12-month community order. This means that in order for a by-election to take place, the Independent MP would have to resign.

A Labour Party spokesperson told LabourList that the allegations in the case are “extremely serious” and that “Ms Webbe should now resign so the people of Leicester East can get the representation they deserve”.

Prosecutors said Webbe conducted an 18-month harassment campaign driven by “obsession” and “jealousy” over her boyfriend Lester Thomas’s relationship with Merritt. The victim said Webbe called her a “slag” who “should be acid” and threatened to reveal naked photographs to her family in a phone call.

The appeal heard how Merritt had received 17 further phone calls, after being “threatened by a public figure with acid”, lasting 14 seconds or less from Webbe after the MP was warned by the police to stop contacting Merritt.

The barrister acting for Webbe, Helen Law, suggested that Merritt had “lied” or “misled” the Magistrates’ Court when she said she and Thomas were just “good friends”. Prosecutor Susannah Stevens argued the relationship provided Webbe “not with a defence but with a motivation”.

Statements on Webbe’s character during her initial trial were provided by Jeremy Corbyn, who said the MP was a “person of good character who makes a positive contribution”, and John McDonnell, who said she was “honest, responsible and an extremely caring person”.