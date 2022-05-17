Rolling list: 2022 CLP nominations of Labour NEC local party rep candidates

Positions are up for grabs on the Labour Party’s national executive committee (NEC). Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) have started to nominate their preferred candidates, and the set of internal elections is due to end in August this year.
The NEC brings together stakeholders from different sections of the party including local parties, trade unions, the shadow cabinet, backbench MPs, local government, Scotland and Wales, socialist societies and the leadership. It is the governing body of the party, setting the overall strategic direction and making important decisions.
This election will see members pick nine CLP and two local government representatives to the NEC, alongside one treasurer and one representative each for youth, BAME, disability and Welsh Labour. Members have put themselves forward for the various positions and the party has published their statements online.
All candidates need to be nominated to secure a place on the ballot. For the constituency party rep position, this requires the backing of five CLPs. The nomination period started on January 21st and will close at 12 noon on June 17th.
Ballots will then begin to be dispatched to members on July 8th, before voting closes on August 5th. Local party representatives will be elected to the NEC using the one-member-one-vote, single-transferable vote system.
Below is the list of nominations for NEC CLP rep candidates.
Nine candidates have secured a place on the ballot.
Luke Akehurst, 13 nominations
Bassetlaw CLP
Enfield Southgate CLP
Exeter CLP
Finchley and Golders Green CLP
Grantham and Stamford CLP
Hartlepool CLP
Huntingdon CLP
Hyndburn CLP
Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP
Liverpool West Derby CLP
Runnymede and Weybridge CLP
Scunthorpe CLP
Wythenshawe and Sale East CLP
Jessica Barnard, 5 nominations
Aberconwy CLP
Exeter CLP
Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP
Scunthorpe CLP
Sedgefield CLP
Johanna Baxter, 14 nominations
Bassetlaw CLP
Enfield Southgate CLP
Exeter CLP
Finchley and Golders Green CLP
Grantham and Stamford CLP
Hartlepool CLP
Huntingdon CLP
Hyndburn CLP
Ipswich CLP
Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP
Liverpool West Derby CLP
Runnymede and Weybridge CLP
Scunthorpe CLP
Wythenshawe and Sale East CLP
Ann Black, 11 nominations
Bexhill and Battle CLP
Exeter CLP
Hartlepool CLP
Huntingdon CLP
Hyndburn CLP
Ipswich CLP
Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP
Liverpool West Derby CLP
Runnymede and Weybridge CLP
Scunthorpe CLP
Sedgefield CLP
Gemma Bolton, 5 nominations
Aberconwy CLP
Exeter CLP
Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP
Scunthorpe CLP
Sedgefield CLP
Yasmine Dar, 4 nominations
Aberconwy CLP
Exeter CLP
Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP
Sedgefield CLP
Abdi Duale, 11 nominations
Bassetlaw CLP
Enfield Southgate CLP
Finchley and Golders Green CLP
Grantham and Stamford CLP
Hartlepool CLP
Huntingdon CLP
Hyndburn CLP
Liverpool West Derby CLP
Runnymede and Weybridge CLP
Scunthorpe CLP
Wythenshawe and Sale East CLP
Maryam Eslamdoust, 1 nominations
Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP
Katherine Foy, 1 nomination
Runnymede and Weybridge CLP
Theresa Griffin, 1 nomination
Finchley and Golders Green CLP
Jermain Jackman, 1 nomination
Hartlepool CLP
Gurinder Singh Josan, 17 nominations
Bassetlaw CLP
Bosworth CLP
Chipping Barnet CLP
City of Chester CLP
Enfield Southgate CLP
Exeter CLP
Finchley and Golders Green CLP
Grantham and Stamford CLP
Hartlepool CLP
Huntingdon CLP
Hyndburn CLP
Ipswich CLP
Liverpool West Derby CLP
Mansfield CLP
Runnymede and Weybridge CLP
Scunthorpe CLP
Wythenshawe and Sale East CLP
Neghat Nawaz Khan, 1 nomination
North West Leicestershire CLP
Nicolle Ndiweni, 1 nomination
North West Leicestershire CLP
Nathan Oswin, 1 nomination
North West Leicestershire CLP
Rory Palmer, 1 nomination
North West Leicestershire CLP
Dr Neeraj Patil, 2 nominations
New Forest West CLP
Runnymede and Weybridge CLP
Mish Rahman, 5 nominations
Aberconwy CLP
Bosworth CLP
Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP
New Forest West CLP
Sedgefield CLP
Karen Self, 1 nomination
Scunthorpe CLP
Sam Theodoridi, 1 nomination
Runnymede and Weybridge CLP
Jane Thomas, 17 nominations
Bassetlaw CLP
Bosworth CLP
Chipping Barnet CLP
City of Chester CLP
Enfield Southgate CLP
Exeter CLP
Finchley and Golders Green CLP
Grantham and Stamford CLP
Hartlepool CLP
Huntingdon CLP
Hyndburn CLP
Liverpool West Derby CLP
Mansfield CLP
New Forest West CLP
Runnymede and Weybridge CLP
Scunthorpe CLP
Wythenshawe and Sale East CLP
Naomi Wimborne-Idrissi, 4 nominations
Aberconwy CLP
Chipping Barnet CLP
Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP
Sedgefield CLP
