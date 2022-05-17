Rolling list: 2022 CLP nominations of Labour NEC local party rep candidates

Positions are up for grabs on the Labour Party’s national executive committee (NEC). Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) have started to nominate their preferred candidates, and the set of internal elections is due to end in August this year.

The NEC brings together stakeholders from different sections of the party including local parties, trade unions, the shadow cabinet, backbench MPs, local government, Scotland and Wales, socialist societies and the leadership. It is the governing body of the party, setting the overall strategic direction and making important decisions.

This election will see members pick nine CLP and two local government representatives to the NEC, alongside one treasurer and one representative each for youth, BAME, disability and Welsh Labour. Members have put themselves forward for the various positions and the party has published their statements online.

All candidates need to be nominated to secure a place on the ballot. For the constituency party rep position, this requires the backing of five CLPs. The nomination period started on January 21st and will close at 12 noon on June 17th.

Ballots will then begin to be dispatched to members on July 8th, before voting closes on August 5th. Local party representatives will be elected to the NEC using the one-member-one-vote, single-transferable vote system.

Below is the list of nominations for NEC CLP rep candidates.

Nine candidates have secured a place on the ballot.

Luke Akehurst, 13 nominations

Bassetlaw CLP

Enfield Southgate CLP

Exeter CLP

Finchley and Golders Green CLP

Grantham and Stamford CLP

Hartlepool CLP

Huntingdon CLP

Hyndburn CLP

Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP

Liverpool West Derby CLP

Runnymede and Weybridge CLP

Scunthorpe CLP

Wythenshawe and Sale East CLP

Jessica Barnard, 5 nominations

Aberconwy CLP

Exeter CLP

Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP

Scunthorpe CLP

Sedgefield CLP

Johanna Baxter, 14 nominations

Bassetlaw CLP

Enfield Southgate CLP

Exeter CLP

Finchley and Golders Green CLP

Grantham and Stamford CLP

Hartlepool CLP

Huntingdon CLP

Hyndburn CLP

Ipswich CLP

Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP

Liverpool West Derby CLP

Runnymede and Weybridge CLP

Scunthorpe CLP

Wythenshawe and Sale East CLP

Ann Black, 11 nominations

Bexhill and Battle CLP

Exeter CLP

Hartlepool CLP

Huntingdon CLP

Hyndburn CLP

Ipswich CLP

Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP

Liverpool West Derby CLP

Runnymede and Weybridge CLP

Scunthorpe CLP

Sedgefield CLP

Gemma Bolton, 5 nominations

Aberconwy CLP

Exeter CLP

Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP

Scunthorpe CLP

Sedgefield CLP

Yasmine Dar, 4 nominations

Aberconwy CLP

Exeter CLP

Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP

Sedgefield CLP

Abdi Duale, 11 nominations

Bassetlaw CLP

Enfield Southgate CLP

Finchley and Golders Green CLP

Grantham and Stamford CLP

Hartlepool CLP

Huntingdon CLP

Hyndburn CLP

Liverpool West Derby CLP

Runnymede and Weybridge CLP

Scunthorpe CLP

Wythenshawe and Sale East CLP

Maryam Eslamdoust, 1 nominations

Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP

Katherine Foy, 1 nomination

Runnymede and Weybridge CLP

Theresa Griffin, 1 nomination

Finchley and Golders Green CLP

Jermain Jackman, 1 nomination

Hartlepool CLP

Gurinder Singh Josan, 17 nominations

Bassetlaw CLP

Bosworth CLP

Chipping Barnet CLP

City of Chester CLP

Enfield Southgate CLP

Exeter CLP

Finchley and Golders Green CLP

Grantham and Stamford CLP

Hartlepool CLP

Huntingdon CLP

Hyndburn CLP

Ipswich CLP

Liverpool West Derby CLP

Mansfield CLP

Runnymede and Weybridge CLP

Scunthorpe CLP

Wythenshawe and Sale East CLP

Neghat Nawaz Khan, 1 nomination

North West Leicestershire CLP

Nicolle Ndiweni, 1 nomination

North West Leicestershire CLP

Nathan Oswin, 1 nomination

North West Leicestershire CLP

Rory Palmer, 1 nomination

North West Leicestershire CLP

Dr Neeraj Patil, 2 nominations

New Forest West CLP

Runnymede and Weybridge CLP

Mish Rahman, 5 nominations

Aberconwy CLP

Bosworth CLP

Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP

New Forest West CLP

Sedgefield CLP

Karen Self, 1 nomination

Scunthorpe CLP

Sam Theodoridi, 1 nomination

Runnymede and Weybridge CLP

Jane Thomas, 17 nominations

Bassetlaw CLP

Bosworth CLP

Chipping Barnet CLP

City of Chester CLP

Enfield Southgate CLP

Exeter CLP

Finchley and Golders Green CLP

Grantham and Stamford CLP

Hartlepool CLP

Huntingdon CLP

Hyndburn CLP

Liverpool West Derby CLP

Mansfield CLP

New Forest West CLP

Runnymede and Weybridge CLP

Scunthorpe CLP

Wythenshawe and Sale East CLP

Naomi Wimborne-Idrissi, 4 nominations

Aberconwy CLP

Chipping Barnet CLP

Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP

Sedgefield CLP