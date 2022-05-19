Rolling list: 2022 CLP nominations of Labour NEC youth rep candidates

Positions are up for grabs on the Labour Party’s national executive committee (NEC). Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) have started to nominate their preferred candidates, and the set of internal elections is due to end in August this year.

The NEC brings together stakeholders from different sections of the party including local parties, trade unions, the shadow cabinet, backbench MPs, local government, Scotland and Wales, socialist societies and the leadership. It is the governing body of the party, setting the overall strategic direction and making important decisions.

This election will see members pick nine CLP and two local government reps on the party’s governing body, alongside one treasurer and one representative each for youth, BAME, disability and Welsh Labour. Members have put themselves forward for the various positions and the party has published their statements online.

All candidates need to be nominated to secure a place on the ballot. For the youth rep position, this requires the backing of five Young Labour branches or five CLPs (where a Young Labour branch does not exist) or one affiliated organisation.

The nomination period started on January 21st and will close at 12 noon on June 17th. Ballots will then begin to be dispatched to members on July 8th, before voting closes on August 5th. The youth rep will be elected by all members under the age of 27 before 23.59 on June 17th.

Below is the list of nominations for NEC youth rep candidates.

Jess McGuire, 1 nomination

North West Leicestershire CLP

Lara McNeill, 3 nominations

Aberconwy CLP

Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP

Scunthorpe CLP

Jimmy Sergi, 1 nomination

Liverpool West Derby CLP

Brenainn Stafford Sheppard, 1 nomination

Truro and Falmouth CLP