Labour in Communications launches union general secretaries Q&A series

Labour in Communications has today announced the launch of a Q&A series with general secretaries of leading trade unions in the UK, LabourList can reveal.

The network of Labour-backing communications professionals, launched in November 2021 and chaired by Labour peer and former party leader Neil Kinnock, has lined up events with GMB general secretary Gary Smith and Dr Patrick Roach of the NASUWT on November 4th and 18th respectively.

“Trade unions are and will always remain an integral part of the modern Labour Party. Together, we champion the idea that work should provide a decent life for all, guaranteeing dignity and respect in the workplace,” Labour in Communications co-founder Nabhan Malik told LabourList.

“As our generation tackles the challenges of our time, such as the climate transition, I want a future Labour government to champion equity and remove unfair restrictions on trade unions, allowing people to come together and speak up on issues that affect them at work.”

The network, made up of around 2,000 Labour Party members and supporters working in corporate communications, public relations, public affairs and government relations sectors across the country, also plans to hold Q&A events with the general secretaries of UNISON, Unite and the TUC.

In a report published last September, the organisation called on Labour to make fewer policy announcements and “concentrate on a handful” already announced in order to “communicate a confident, ambitious and compassionate” party.

The organisation also recommended, in a report last month, that Labour’s task before the next election is to “offer a new approach to politics”, arguing that the party can “pitch Keir Starmer as an antidote to the chaos of the Johnson years”.

The group has held events with shadow ministers and other Labour figures in leadership positions, such as metro mayor Tracy Brabin. Earlier this year, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves discussed the party’s stance on nationalisation.