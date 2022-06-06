Mapping CLP nominations for the 2022 Labour NEC local party rep candidates

Elections are taking place to decide who sits on Labour’s national executive committee (NEC) – the party’s governing body. And Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) are busy meeting to nominate their preferred candidates.

All candidates need to be nominated to secure a place on the ballot. For the local party rep position, this requires the backing of five CLPs. The nomination period closes on June 17th, before ballots begin to be distributed on July 8th.

You can see our rolling lists detailing which CLPs have nominated which candidates for each of the various positions being contested here – the links below map the nominations for each of the ten local party rep candidates with the most support so far. These will be updated as nominations continue to be made.

Why do these elections matter? The NEC brings together stakeholders from different sections of the party – including local parties, trade unions, the shadow cabinet, backbench MPs, local government, Scotland and Wales, socialist societies and the leadership – sets the overall strategic direction and makes important decisions.

This election will see members pick nine CLP and two local government representatives to the NEC, alongside one treasurer and one representative each for youth, BAME, disability and Welsh Labour. Members have put themselves forward for the various positions and the party has published their statements online.

These maps have been provided by Tom Stephens at Cogense, which specialises in data visualisation. Tom Stephens is contactable on Twitter or by email.