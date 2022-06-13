Starmer under investigation over alleged breaches of code of conduct for MPs

Keir Starmer is being investigated by the parliamentary commissioner for standards over alleged breaches of the rules on MPs’ earnings and gifts.

The Labour leader declared today that he was “absolutely confident” that he had done nothing wrong, saying: “There’s no problem here.” He added: “My office is dealing with it and will be replying in due course.”

According to the parliamentary website, Starmer is being investigated under paragraph 14 of the parliamentary code of conduct, which states that MPs must “fulfil conscientiously” the requirements of the House or Commons “in respect of the registration of interests in the register of members’ financial interests”.

The code stipulates that MPs should “always be open and frank in drawing attention to any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its committees, and in any communications with ministers, members, public officials or public office holders”.

Starmer is under investigation over two matters. The first relates to registration of interests under category one of the guide to the rules (employment and earnings) and the second to registration of interests under category three (gifts, benefits and hospitality from UK sources).

A spokesperson for the Labour leader said: “Keir Starmer takes his declaration responsibilities very seriously and has already apologised for the fact that administrative errors in his office have led to a small number of late declarations. The standards commissioner has asked for more information which we are happy to provide.”