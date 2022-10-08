Together, we can move from crisis to co-operation

Millions in our country can’t afford to eat and can’t afford to heat our homes, the markets are plunging, and the climate emergency continues to threaten our planet. We seem to be living through a period of perpetual crisis – so it’s no wonder that we in the Co-operative Party has called its 2022 annual conference ‘From Crisis to Co-operation’.

The co-operative movement is standing up for a different way of doing business. A different political approach that will fundamentally create a fairer, more equal society and economy. Our conference in Leeds, this weekend, will showcase this vision in action.

We are rightly proud of where our Co-operative Party has come from, born from hundreds of co-operatives to give political voice to our co-operative movement. This weekend, we will hear from figures across the co-operative, labour and trade union movements as we lay out our shared and collective will to grow the co-operative sector.

Over the last 12 months, the Co-operative Party has been involved in some great campaigning wins. We have championed the values of our movement and seen the plans of private businesses to demutualise the historic mutual LV= be overturned, won new protections for retail workers, and developed food justice champions in councils across the country, amongst much more.

However, I believe our Co-operative Party holds more ideas we must be taken up, and must be supported. Look at the difference our movement makes. Whether it is co-operative societies giving money and support to those on the frontline, trying to develop true community power, nurturing fairer financial services through credit unions, developing community-owned renewable energy projects or championing fair tax.

We want our movement to grow so we can do even more. We know how to grow and the difference we can make – we just need the support to do so.

At the ‘From Crisis to Co-operation’ conference, Rachel Reeves will join us – following a frenzied fortnight for our economy – to set out how a Labour and Co-operative government will deliver a stronger and fairer economy, while Lisa Nandy will outline how we will give communities new powers to drive growth in every part of Britain.

We’ll also be virtually joined by Welsh First Minster Mark Drakeford, who is leading the way in Wales on co-operative growth and in sectors like community renewable energy. This is alongside a series of panels, fringes, campaign sessions and even some special video appearances.

Our co-operative movement is involved in many aspects of our daily lives – some very visibly, others less so. For example many country cricket clubs are formed as co-operatives, and so we are delighted that we will be joined by former Yorkshire player and equalities campaigner Azeem Rafiq, who will draw on his experiences to ensure we remain focussed on ensuring we reflect the communities we look to serve.

Never has the future we face seemed more turbulent. But what marks out the Co-operative Party and the co-operative movement is that our politics is practical: we are already working in our communities to help those struggling. I’m looking forward to hearing more about how co-operators are meeting this moment: from co-operative and community-led retrofitting schemes and community kitchens, to fighting for change at every level of government.

Co-operative growth isn’t a ‘nice to have’ – it is an economic necessity. The co-operative movement offer a vision of how to create a fairer economy which spreads ownership and tackles inequality. Our ideas will help bring about a new economic settlement. One which sweeps away a system geared to encourage a race to the bottom and short term extraction, and leaves the wealth we all create in the hands fewer and fewer. We know there’s a better way – and together we can build a different future. Together, we can move from crisis to co-operation.