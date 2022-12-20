Graham accuses Sunak of “abdication of responsibility” over ambulance strikes

Sharon Graham has accused Rishi Sunak of an “abdication of responsibility” over upcoming industrial action by ambulance workers following reports that ministers failed to discuss the NHS strikes during a cabinet meeting today.

The Unite general secretary said: “In all my 25 years of negotiating deals with employers, I have never seen such an abdication of responsibility as that by the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today. It is well beyond time for him to intervene and break the deadlock in the NHS dispute.

“The general secretaries of all the unions involved are prepared to negotiate, but the PM needs to come to the table now. It’s time to stop hiding behind the discredited NHS pay review body.

“He needs to name the time and place. If need be, Downing Street on Christmas morning – a new deal and the dispute could be nearing resolution before it’s time for Christmas lunch.”

Ambulance staff across most of England and Wales are due to go on strike on Wednesday in a coordinated walk-out by the three main ambulance unions, Unison, GMB and Unite. Royal College of Nursing members are taking part in a second day of industrial action today, following a previous walk-out last week.

Ministers reportedly did not discuss the strikes by NHS workers during a cabinet meeting earlier today. A No 10 spokesperson said following the meeting: “They talked about strikes in the COBRA session yesterday.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, published today, Sunak pledged to resist “unreasonable” union demands and suggested it was too late to improve pay offers in this financial year. He also admitted that Britain could face months of strikes.

The Prime Minister said: “The government is doing everything it can to be responsible and put in place contingency measures to support people, but ultimately I will continue to urge the unions to call off the strike, because that’s what is causing disruption to people’s lives That is what is having an impact on their health.”

Appearing in front of the Commons health committee today, GMB national secretary Rachel Harrison said that ambulance delays are having a “devastating impact” on staff, telling MPs: “Our members went into this profession to become healthcare professionals, to help the public and provide patient safety.

“They feel they are being physically prevented from being able to carry out their jobs today. And that is because of this knock on impact over delays and waiting times, and the fact that patients can’t be safely discharged into hospitals.”

She added: “Our members have taken the steps that they’ve taken, the vote for action, and this is one of the central parts as to why. They are doing this because we have been raising these issues for years and we have been ignored.”

Speaking to the BBC this morning, health minister Will Quince advised viewers against any “risky activity” during the ambulance strikes “because there will be disruption on the day”.

Ambulance and hospital trusts across the country have declared critical incidents today as a result of pressure on services, including North East Ambulance Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service and the East of England Ambulance Service.