Ward says postal workers face “most brutal attack on jobs” of any sector

Communication Workers Union general secretary Dave Ward has argued that postal workers are facing the “most brutal attack on jobs” of any sector after members walked out on the first of six scheduled days of industrial action.

More than 115,000 CWU members are thought to have gone on strike today as part of the union’s long-running dispute with the Royal Mail over pay and conditions. Further action is planned for December 11th, 14th, 15th, 23rd and 24th.

In an interview with Sky News, Ward said postal workers “don’t want to be out on strike over Christmas”, stressing: “This really is the most brutal attack on jobs that we’ve seen any group of workers have to face in this country. That’s in their jobs, their livelihood and the service that they love providing to the public.”

The union held a rally outside the Houses of Parliament this afternoon, which it said would be the biggest ever demonstration by postal workers, bringing in an estimated 15,000 striking workers.

Royal Mail’s chief executive Simon Thompson has claimed that the company’s current pay offer would see postal workers receive “up to a 9% pay increase over 18 months alongside a host of other enhancements”.

Ward said today: “I wouldn’t believe what the company is saying, because this is a company that has taken the whole of Royal Mail into a crisis of their own making.” He alleged that Royal Mail has offered a 7% increase plus a £500 lump sum.

The union leader told viewers: “If they offered 50% pay but still put the same terms and conditions in front of our members, our members wouldn’t agree it. Because the simple reality is, they are destroying the service.” He argued that postal workers have “lost complete confidence in the leadership of Royal Mail”.

The CWU has previously accused Royal Mail of offering it “take-it-or-leave-it proposals”, which it said would result in the company being turned into a “gig economy-style parcel courier, reliant on casual labour”.

The union said Royal Mail’s proposals entailed thousands of compulsory redundancies, cuts to sick pay and “no job security commitments at all”. It also alleged that the company had proposed to introduce technology that will “monitor postal workers every minute of the day”.

The CWU has called for an improved 18-month pay deal including back pay for all workers, a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies and the restoration of previously agreed processes for voluntary redundancies.

It has also demanded a joint review of the relationship between the CWU and Royal Mail Group and the reintroduction of the right of CWU reps to be fully involved and able to negotiate on local revisions.

The union has also urged Royal Mail to pursue an “alternative business strategy” that would see it “use its competitive advantage to grow as a company, instead of becoming a gig economy parcel employer”.

Postal workers took two days of strike action in November, covering the busy shopping period of Black Friday. The CWU also led a series of walkouts over the summer, after members voted by almost 98% on a 77% turnout to take strike action.